Kearny, NJ

Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)

The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports. The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BrooklynPapers.com

Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses

A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William Saint Val

This Day in History: November 21

Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Thieves set a bullseye on Target store chain in New York City

Target stores have been, well, targeted relentlessly by brazen thieves according to the company’s recent earnings call. “I got caught stealing from Target, I will try again later,” one man could be heard recently speaking on a cellphone as he marched away from the Kips Bay Target in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The city spent $67M on a pool that’s closed and falling apart

Back in 2008, New York City officials commissioned a pool worth $67 million as part of the Big Apple’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2012 Olympics. Now, that pool is falling apart. Located at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, what was supposed to be “at least six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

