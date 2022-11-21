Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Thrillist
Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC
It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
Fire in NJ damages buses used for events like Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The estimated value for each charred bus or trailer is $670,000 each.
Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)
The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports. The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
This Day in History: November 21
Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
Man, 73, fatally struck by turning truck on SI
A 73-year-old man was fatally struck as he crossed a Staten Island street Monday afternoon.
amny.com
Thieves set a bullseye on Target store chain in New York City
Target stores have been, well, targeted relentlessly by brazen thieves according to the company’s recent earnings call. “I got caught stealing from Target, I will try again later,” one man could be heard recently speaking on a cellphone as he marched away from the Kips Bay Target in Manhattan.
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city spent $67M on a pool that’s closed and falling apart
Back in 2008, New York City officials commissioned a pool worth $67 million as part of the Big Apple’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2012 Olympics. Now, that pool is falling apart. Located at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, what was supposed to be “at least six...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Victims beaten in robbery spree near Grand Central Station; 5 sought
The NYPD is searching for a group wanted in a violent robbery pattern that occurred in Midtown earlier this month, authorities said.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Cost to widen N.J. Turnpike extension to Holland tunnel balloons to $10.6B
The price tag for the controversial project to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County extension to and from the Holland Tunnel has increased to $10.6 billion, more than double the original $4.7 billion estimate. The new cost, which includes replacing the 1956 Newark Bay Bridge with two bridges,...
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
Window of gay bar in Hell's Kitchen smashed by rock
David DeParolesa, the owner of the gay bar on 9th Avenue, tells Eyewitness News he chose to install laminated glass, fearing this would happen.
