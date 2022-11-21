Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis, The District & Madison Anderson and Maggie Lang, SIL Columbia
Horse-drawn carriage rides, Small Business Saturday, Living Windows... The District continues to be the place to be during the holiday season! Guest: NICKIE DAVIS, executive director | Also, MAGGIE LANG and MADISON ANDERSON tell us how Services for Independent Living's equipment donation/rental process works! "All we ask is that it's...fully functional." (3:23) November 23, 2022.
abc17news.com
Norm Stewart, Cunningham sisters preview first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic presented by Norm Stewart will kick off on Friday, Dec. 2 and run through Sunday, Dec. 4. On Tuesday, Mizzou women's basketball alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham and legendary coach Norm Stewart met with the media to preview the event. You can...
939theeagle.com
COU looking at leisure destination markets like Las Vegas and Orlando
A key economic development official in Columbia has had conversations with five airlines about adding leisure market destinations to Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says she met with the five airlines three weeks ago. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” they’re looking at ultra low-fare carriers.
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
Columbia Missourian
MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm
During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
abc17news.com
Tracking Thanksgiving showers that end our warm stretch
TODAY: The last in our series of warmer than normal days this week, Wednesday should mirror Tuesday fairly well. One exception will be a mid-to-high layer deck of clouds that shouldn't be enough to render your sunglasses useless. Go ahead and grab the shades as you head out this morning, you'll have enough sun to want them. The south flow continues, which is truly what's keeping us warm. Expect highs near 60 again this afternoon, thanks in large part to our southerly breeze of around 10 mph.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Wisdom Teeth"
We're talking teeth with Columbia Healthy Smiles dentists ELIZABETH ABE and PHILIP BATSON! Did you know teeth are considered "vital because it has a blood supply and a nutrient supply," but it's not considered to be a living organism? November 22, 2022.
abc17news.com
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
bocojo.com
Southern Boone Business: Angell’s Insurance Relocation
Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
City Council rejects Fusus surveillance software for police use
The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 against the purchase of Fusus surveillance software for the Columbia Police Department after a contentious public hearing at its meeting Monday night. First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster voted...
Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional
A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle. Jefferson City police say Jody Nowels, 35, was riding in a car with two people. He was driven to a gas station and to the area of East Capitol Avenue and Marshall Street, according to The post Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0