Columbia, MO

visitcolumbiamo.com

Holiday 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia

The winter holiday season is finally here and there is SO MUCH to do in and around CoMo! We’ve compiled a number of holiday events and activities into one convenience place to help you plan the perfect celebration!. Light/Holiday Displays & Festivals. Magic Tree Festival. December 1, 2022 |...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) For the past month, the Samaritan Center has been giving out Thanksgiving packages, full of dinner dishes and ingredients, including turkeys.  "You know when we’re giving out turkeys and Thanksgiving stuff,” said Ben DeFeo, who is the center’s operations manager. “Even at the beginning of the month, you get folks who The post Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

Mobile shower unit coming to Columbia to assist with natural disasters, community events & the unsheltered

The City of Columbia is taking steps to secure a mobile shower unit that could serve multiple purposes. Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs says the idea for the unit came from conversations with other cities about how they could better prepare for natural disasters. He says the city of Joplin provided some valuable insight concerning the fallout from their tornado in 2011.
kjluradio.com

Columbia public transit adds bus stop at local shelter

Columbia’s COMO Transit will start making a brief detour starting next week to service the Ashley Street Center, the new location of Room at the Inn. The city says the detour will affect the orange route which currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station. Beginning Monday, November 28, the bus will briefly depart from its path up Rangeline Street to travel to the Ashley Street Center. After making that stop, the orange route will resume its normal path.
KMOV

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
lakeexpo.com

Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
bocojo.com

Southern Boone Business: Angell’s Insurance Relocation

Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.
kwos.com

Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location

A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis, The District & Madison Anderson and Maggie Lang, SIL Columbia

Horse-drawn carriage rides, Small Business Saturday, Living Windows... The District continues to be the place to be during the holiday season! Guest: NICKIE DAVIS, executive director | Also, MAGGIE LANG and MADISON ANDERSON tell us how Services for Independent Living's equipment donation/rental process works! "All we ask is that it's...fully functional." (3:23) November 23, 2022.
krcgtv.com

Columbia police investigate unexplained death

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
939theeagle.com

COU looking at leisure destination markets like Las Vegas and Orlando

A key economic development official in Columbia has had conversations with five airlines about adding leisure market destinations to Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says she met with the five airlines three weeks ago. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” they’re looking at ultra low-fare carriers.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Jefferson City (MO) Fire Department Gets Grant from Water Utility

The Jefferson City Fire Department received $1,200 from Missouri American Water through an annual firefighter grant program, NewsTribune.com reported. The program has been orchestrated annually by the water and wastewater utility company since 2016, providing nearly 200 awards, the report said. A fire official said the money will be put...
