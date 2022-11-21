ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A house price slump is coming. Rising unemployment could make it much worse

CNN — Last year, Auckland's largest real estate company couldn't sell properties quickly enough to meet demand in New Zealand's biggest city. Houses were "flying out the door," said Grant Sykes, a manager at real estate agency Barfoot & Thompson. "There were chin-dropping moments when agents stand around the room and are gobsmacked at the prices being achieved," he told CNN Business.
Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett further unwinds BYD investment in China

CNN — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is continuing to unwind its long position in BYD, China's largest home-grown EV maker and Tesla's major rival, after holding it for 14 years. The legendary investor's conglomerate sold another 3.2 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD last week, cutting its stake to...

