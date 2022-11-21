Read full article on original website
A house price slump is coming. Rising unemployment could make it much worse
CNN — Last year, Auckland's largest real estate company couldn't sell properties quickly enough to meet demand in New Zealand's biggest city. Houses were "flying out the door," said Grant Sykes, a manager at real estate agency Barfoot & Thompson. "There were chin-dropping moments when agents stand around the room and are gobsmacked at the prices being achieved," he told CNN Business.
Everyone from the vet to the barber is hiking prices. And there's no relief in sight
CNN — When Teri Byrd opened her 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in Vashon, Washington, four years ago, her sights were set on growing the business. And she was successful -- at first. But Covid, disrupted her business like it did many others. After the initial pandemic shutdowns, her business...
Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett further unwinds BYD investment in China
CNN — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is continuing to unwind its long position in BYD, China's largest home-grown EV maker and Tesla's major rival, after holding it for 14 years. The legendary investor's conglomerate sold another 3.2 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD last week, cutting its stake to...
