krcu.org
“He Died as Happy as He Could” – Albert Limbaugh’s Story
The U. S. government created a pension system in 1862, not only for soldiers disabled in the Civil War but also for widows and children of those dying in the line of duty. Also included were mothers who documented their soldier sons as their sole support. The resulting files are a treasure trove of Civil War stories, including that of one young Bollinger County soldier, Albert T. Limbaugh.
darnews.com
Bread Shed Director thankful for new community to call home
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be here in the Poplar Bluff community,” said new Bread Shed Director Chris Kellums. Kellums, who recently relocated to the area for his new position with the charitable organization, said he believes being in a position to help others is his calling.
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been near Cave Spring on the Current River in Missouri to help with an investigation.
kbsi23.com
Thanksgiving to come along with rain (11/23/22)
Wednesday was a warmer day for Thanksgiving Eve as we saw temperatures reach the lower 60s. Knowing how warm it got, we did get within the ballpark of a record but did not break the previous record of 69° set back in 2005. Thanksgiving is going to be on...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
KFVS12
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck
CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
kbsi23.com
Rupture leads to sanitary sewer overflow on east side of Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday afternoon. It happened on the east side of town near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured, according to the city of...
kbsi23.com
Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
