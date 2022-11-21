ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

krcu.org

“He Died as Happy as He Could” – Albert Limbaugh’s Story

The U. S. government created a pension system in 1862, not only for soldiers disabled in the Civil War but also for widows and children of those dying in the line of duty. Also included were mothers who documented their soldier sons as their sole support. The resulting files are a treasure trove of Civil War stories, including that of one young Bollinger County soldier, Albert T. Limbaugh.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Bread Shed Director thankful for new community to call home

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be here in the Poplar Bluff community,” said new Bread Shed Director Chris Kellums. Kellums, who recently relocated to the area for his new position with the charitable organization, said he believes being in a position to help others is his calling.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

Thanksgiving to come along with rain (11/23/22)

Wednesday was a warmer day for Thanksgiving Eve as we saw temperatures reach the lower 60s. Knowing how warm it got, we did get within the ballpark of a record but did not break the previous record of 69° set back in 2005. Thanksgiving is going to be on...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck

CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
ELLSINORE, MO
kbsi23.com

Rupture leads to sanitary sewer overflow on east side of Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday afternoon. It happened on the east side of town near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured, according to the city of...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
ADVANCE, MO

