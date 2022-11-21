Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
seattlemet.com
Popular Overnight Food Cart Mama Sambusa Goes Brick-and-Mortar
After more than a decade serving Somali cuisine in Seattle—and three years of residency in Rainier Valley—the Mama Sambusa Kitchen food cart will soon open a proper restaurant. Here, a new generation of the business wants to elevate Somali cuisine. Nearly every day of the week, Marian Ahmed,...
425magazine.com
Tarte by Heritage is Woodinville’s New From-Scratch Bakery
Woodinville is about to get a new from-scratch bakery, right in the hub of Woodinville’s Hollywood District. Tarte by Heritage — which is anticipated to open either this month or early December — is the bakery brainchild of owner and chef Breanna Beike. (The new shop will open next door to her popular Heritage Restaurant and Bar.)
fb101.com
Piroshky Piroshky Returns to Grange Food Hall
After a successful popup at Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Food Hall in October, Seattle’s famous bakery, Piroshky Piroshky, is back in town with pre-order pickup December 1st. Founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.
Another Iconic Seattle Starbucks Closes Over Safety Concerns
You may recall in July, Starbucks announced they were closing five stores in Seattle and one in Everett over safety concerns. Now another one is closing. This image is of the Broadway and Denny store. Iconic store near Capitol Hill District will close soon. MyNorthwest.com is reporting another Starbucks is...
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks to close Capitol Hill location after safety concerns
Starbucks has announced it will close one of its locations in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood at Broadway and Denny Way. It’s one of the same storefronts where union workers from Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) picketed on Nov. 17, on the company’s annual holiday celebration for their new “Red Cup Day.” They joined more than 100 locations nationwide.
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the Emerald City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
seattlemet.com
Last-Minute Tools You Need for the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey
The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving is nearly here, and you just realized you forgot to get a baster or a new...
secretseattle.co
35 Magical Things To Do In Seattle During The Holidays
It’s finally the best time of the year in Seattle! Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the Emerald City becomes alive with festive lights, Christmas trees, holiday markets, and events that run that gamut from classic to quirky. Some of these events are even free! Read on for the complete guide to the best things to do in Seattle during the holidays.
seattlemet.com
Christmas Tree Farms Near Seattle
Cover yourself in pine needles and make some memories. With Thanksgiving leftovers still in the fridge, holiday season is already in full swing. That means it's tree time. The Clark W. Griswolds among us may head into the woods (literally) for their tannenbaum, but for the rest of us, there are Christmas tree farms aplenty.
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
Are there any good flea markets in Tacoma?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
MyNorthwest.com
Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered
Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
seattlemet.com
The Politics of Paying Real Rent Duwamish
Maybe we weren’t right, but we tried. It was Thanksgiving 2018, and some friends and I had crammed around the table in a Phinney Ridge apartment. We had all the Seattle essentials: one Amazon dude, gluten-free stuffing, someone who went to Burning Man the previous summer, and an elderly rescue cat with extensive health conditions who kept jumping on the table.
thetacomaledger.com
The Tacoma sound: from forgotten vocalists to Seaweed
Tacoma music goes a lot further than “Louie Louie.” From groundbreaking ‘60s surf and garage rock to ‘90s punk and alternative, the last sixty years of Tacoma music have been plentiful, gritty and made a mark on music history. Learn about Tacoma’s best deep cuts and the history behind them.
