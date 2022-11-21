ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum Stirs Up NBA MVP Buzz During Celtics' Win Over Luka Doncic, Mavericks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final 4:01 of the frame.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

Booker tonight: 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST 8 straight wins against the Lakers. https://t.co/fsyHNys8E0. Anthony Davis is just the third Laker in franchise history to record 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in four consecutive games, joining: Elgin Baylor (7 Streaks) Shaquille O’Neal: 11/19/1999 – 11/26/1999 https://t.co/ZYslLvi81S. 5:38...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade

The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
Bleacher Report

How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Predictions

NBA scouts are making their initial rounds for non-conference tournaments and forming first impressions on prospects for the 2023 draft. These are valued scouting opportunities, given the rare matchups that take place between quality opponents. This projected class is off to a booming start, as it feels like at least...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up

It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
WASHINGTON, PA
Bleacher Report

Tiger Woods Earns $15M Bonus in PGA Tour's PIP; Played 9 Rounds in 2022

A total of nine rounds of golf is all it took for Tiger Woods to be the PGA Tour's most impactful player of 2022. The PGA Tour awarded Woods with a $15 million bonus under its Player Impact Program, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN. Woods has won the top honor in each of the PIP's first two years.
Bleacher Report

Analyzing Michael Thomas' Future with Saints and Best Potential Options in 2023

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas faces an uncertain future with the franchise as he recovers from a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced in early November that Thomas was having surgery on his toe and he didn't expect the team's top target to return during the 2022 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy