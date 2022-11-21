ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in a surprise shakeup

By Hannah Murdock
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PH0Mi_0jIZhMPS00
Bob Iger poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, in central London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Disney announced Sunday that Iger would replace Bob Chapek as CEO. | Vianney Le Caer, Invision via Associated Press

In a surprise shakeup, Bob Chapek is stepping down as CEO of Disney, the business announced Sunday night. His replacement? Former Disney CEO Bob Iger .

The news came as a surprise to many, including within the company, with Iger stating in an email to employees obtained by The Wrap that he is returning to Disney with an “incredible sense of gratitude and humility — and, I must admit, a bit of amazement.”

Who is Bob Iger?

Iger was the CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020, after which he was replaced by Chapek.

According to a statement by Disney, Iger was asked by the board of directors to return for two years, “with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth” and to work with the board in “developing” a successor.

Why is Disney replacing Bob Chapek?

The decision to replace Chapek comes as Disney faces poor earnings.

Disney reported “lower-than-expected” earnings in its fourth quarter, per Fortune , causing shares to drop 13%.

Chapek also faced criticism for his slow response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics.

Related

Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board for Disney, thanked Chapek for his service in a statement released Sunday night.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Arnold stated.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm

Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
Advocate

Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Here's what CEO Bob Iger must do to revive Disney's magic

Walt Disney Co. shocked the entertainment world last weekend when it fired CEO Bob Chapek and replaced him with former chief executive Bob Iger. Iger, who previously led Disney as CEO for 15 years before stepping down in 2020, returns after a string of disappointing financial results, while the company's stock price has tumbled 48% this year. Layoffs loom. Here are three things Wall Street analysts say Iger is likely to focus on to restore the entertainment giant's mojo.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure

Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup.  The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
IndieWire

Bob Iger Said to Have Been Obsessed with Criticizing Chapek’s Tenure: ‘He’s Killing the Soul of the Company’

On Sunday, The Walt Disney Company stunned the entertainment industry with the announcement that Bob Iger had returned as CEO. The news meant that his successor/predecessor, Bob Chapek, was removed from his post at the company, a little over two years after he started the job. Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that tensions between the two have existed almost since the transition in power began. According to the report, Iger has spent the past two years criticizing Chapek’s decisions as CEO. Although Iger left the company officially last year after his term as executive chairman ended,...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

‘Disney Adults,’ Grown-Up Fans of Magic Kingdom, Are Rapturous Over Bob Iger’s Return as CEO

It’s not just executives, filmmakers and talent agents doing cartwheels over the news that Robert Iger has returned to The Walt Disney Co. as CEO. A formidable sect of diehard Mickey Mouse fans — known casually on the internet as “Disney Adults” — have been sharing emotional messages of abject joy over the firing of former CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Iger. It’s rare to see consumers wade into the high-flying world of corporate intrigue, which is what makes this kind of response all the more delicious. “He’s out! He’s gone,” screamed YouTuber Diane Banks of Chapek in...
murphysmultiverse.com

Bob Iger Returns as CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek Exits Company

Disney has been under constant fire for some time with a lot of uncertainty about where exactly the company is truly trying to head. Bob Chapek took over at a rather rough time, as streaming was still a booming market, and then suddenly the pandemic happened. No matter where one lies in regard to streaming’s future, Disney was all in long before Chapek took over and Bob Iger was still leading.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Bob Chapek to Reportedly Receive $23 Million in Exit Payments from Disney

Now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was ousted by the Walt Disney Company yesterday, November 20, 2022, with his predecessor Bob Iger returning to the top executive position effective immediately. Of course, a position like Disney CEO would come with quite the severance package, and the total amount Chapek can still...
TheDailyBeast

Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger

It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist

The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Daily Beast

ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy