WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies
READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
WOLF
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
skooknews.com
Minersville Man Arrested for Burglarizing Cass Township Home, Eating Food, and Fighting with Homeowner
A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.
WOLF
Altercation leads to gunfire in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — One man is in the hospital and another is in prison after State Police say an altercation led to gunfire on Tuesday morning. According to State Police, troopers were notified by St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, of a victim who arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville. Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove...
Bethlehem Township police arrest Catasauqua man with 17 grams of Fentanyl, records show
Police arrested a 28-year-old Catasauqua man who attempted to sell four grams of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug similar to morphine, in Bethlehem Township, authorities said. Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force took Romeo Houpe, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, into custody on Monday, court...
Pennsylvania State Police release results of DUI checkpoint on Route 512
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M made two DUI arrests after a checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 512 near Short Lane in East Allen Township as a roving patrol worked as well, a news release says. Police made 93 contacts...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts Allentown streets, authorities say
UPDATE: Allentown pedestrian dies after colliding with propane truck, coroner says. A fatal one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian shut Lehigh Street at 31st Street in Allentown, authorities report. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m., city police Assistant Chief James Gress said at 8:50 a.m. One person was...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Dies in City of Reading from Apparent Gunshot Wound
A Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County Friday night after he was found with a gunshot wound. On Friday evening, just before 10:00pm, Reading Police were called to the 200 Block of Penn Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. When police arrived, they found David...
Off-duty cop stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have a man in custody that attempted to rob a store in Luzerne County on Tuesday. Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for the report of an off-duty officer that detained a man accused of attempting to rob the store. Police […]
WOLF
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
WOLF
PSP: Man arrested after strangling woman, damaging her car
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A Danville man is facing multiple charges after State Police say he damaged a woman's car and strangled her outside his home. Around 2 AM on November 19th, troopers were contacted by the Geisinger Medical Center regarding a female victim being treated for an assault.
WOLF
Overturned cement truck shuts down Main Street in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An overturned cement truck shut down a section of Main Street in Duryea on Wednesday. According to Duryea Police, Main Street is closed from Phoenix Street to Walnut Street as heavy-duty equipment is brought in to turn over and tow the vehicle. Officials say...
Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food
CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison
A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
