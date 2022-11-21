Read full article on original website
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Returning with Mike Rowe
Mike Rowe is returning to Discovery with a new season of “Dirty Jobs.”. Rowe made the big announcement in a promo for the show, singing in the tune of “Deck the Halls,” “‘Dirty Jobs’ is back on TV every Sunday night… ‘Dirty Jobs’ is still disgusting every Sunday.”
John Oliver Says It’s Funny ‘Watching Elon Musk Destroy Twitter’: ‘$44 Billion Being Set on Fire’
Childlike wonder and imagination took the stage on Monday night during the annual Only Make Believe gala at the St. James Theatre. Only Make Believe has brought interactive theater to over 60 children’s hospitals and special education facilities across the East Coast. Hosted by John Oliver, the 80-minute charity event featured colorful performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. During his opening monologue, Oliver quipped about participating in Zoom benefits during the pandemic and how the Broadway ones “were sometimes some of the worst.” He also highlighted some “astonishing” examples of people using their Twitter Blue verification check marks to troll companies. “Let...
nexttv.com
ABC Gave the AMAs TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through November 20. ABC's telecast of the American...
Upworthy
Serious news anchors goofing around during commercial break with special handshake will make your day
A video of the elaborate handshake Robert Jordan and Jackie Bange performed during a commercial break has gone viral. They are the hosts of WGN News at Nine Weekend. The video, which was posted to YouTube in 2009, was recently shared by user u/Finn Flame on the popular Reddit subreddit r/MadeMeSmile. The anchors are seen doing an elaborate routine, involving many pop-culture references and big news events that the two have covered together. The original YouTube video has more than 7 million views at this time, with many people loving the cute handshake the anchors have developed after almost a 20-year journey of working and anchoring together.
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
