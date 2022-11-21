ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mason woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling meth

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Mason woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Amanda Baker admitted to being involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of crystal meth in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Members of the Northern Kentucky...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Man flown to the hospital after Indiana stabbing, 1 in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Franklin County, Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called to Stacy Road off of SR 229 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

BCI investigates after Brown County inmate dies

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An inmate has died in the Brown County Jail. The Brown County Sheriff's Office said that the cellmate of Joshua Oetzel, 40, told staff Oetzel was suffering a medical emergency at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies responded and worked to save Oetzel's life. He...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Driver accused of ramming police cruisers during pursuit

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Camp Dennison man is accused of ramming several police cruisers during a police chase. Reed Diehl faces failure to comply with police, aggravated menacing and gun charges. Police were pursuing Diehl after a woman said he threatened to "kill everyone she loved," including her mother and...
CAMP DENNISON, OH
WKRC

Caught on camera: Woman confronts porch pirate, gets apology

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Covington woman’s doorbell camera was recording Sunday as she confronted the young girl who had just stolen a package off her porch. Bethany Dodd said she and her boyfriend just happened to be at the window of their Latonia home when the thief approached.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati man killed in semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Cincinnati man was killed when he crashed his semi outside of Lima on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas J. Sajna reportedly drove his semi off the side of I-75 in Perry Township and struck a bridge overpass support. The 50-year-old passed away at a nearby hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

