WKRC
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
WKRC
Suspected drug dealer charged with manslaughter in Boone County man's overdose death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has been charged with allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a man who later overdosed and died. Jennifer Moore, 38, also allegedly brought her young child to that drug deal. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 29-year-old victim's...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
WKRC
Mason woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling meth
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Mason woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Amanda Baker admitted to being involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of crystal meth in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Members of the Northern Kentucky...
WKRC
Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
WKRC
911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
WKRC
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Fairfield motel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel. Fairfield police charged the teen with murder for helping to plan a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express. Police found 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton shot dead in a hallway on the second...
WKRC
3 men accused of firing dozens of shots at mobile home over text appear in court
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three men were back in court in connection to shots fired into a home at a Goshen Township mobile home park. Joshua Marks, 19, from Fairfield; Vinay Julious, 19, from Monroe; and Daniel Colegate, 18, from Loveland appeared during a preliminary hearing in Clermont County Monday.
WKRC
'Dumb luck' kept men from ending up charged with murder, they still face life in prison
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The prosecution says “dumb luck” is the only thing that kept three men from ending up with homicide charges after an incident in Clermont County. Police say it was supposed to be a fist fight, but turned into something much more serious. On...
WKRC
Man flown to the hospital after Indiana stabbing, 1 in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Franklin County, Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called to Stacy Road off of SR 229 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.
WKRC
BCI investigates after Brown County inmate dies
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An inmate has died in the Brown County Jail. The Brown County Sheriff's Office said that the cellmate of Joshua Oetzel, 40, told staff Oetzel was suffering a medical emergency at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies responded and worked to save Oetzel's life. He...
WKRC
Driver accused of ramming police cruisers during pursuit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Camp Dennison man is accused of ramming several police cruisers during a police chase. Reed Diehl faces failure to comply with police, aggravated menacing and gun charges. Police were pursuing Diehl after a woman said he threatened to "kill everyone she loved," including her mother and...
WKRC
Caught on camera: Woman confronts porch pirate, gets apology
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Covington woman’s doorbell camera was recording Sunday as she confronted the young girl who had just stolen a package off her porch. Bethany Dodd said she and her boyfriend just happened to be at the window of their Latonia home when the thief approached.
WKRC
200 pounds of pot, guns, vehicles and $350,000 seized in Butler County drug bust
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce arrested three people and seized drugs, guns, vehicles and a lot of cash. Burn executed a search warrant at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township after a four-month-long investigation.
WKRC
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
WKRC
20 cats found dead in Clermont County home after owner passes away
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – No foul play is suspected in a Clermont County woman’s sudden death, but what was found in her house is heartbreaking. When authorities entered the Klondyke Road home, there were two dogs and seven cats living in squalid conditions, surrounded by the bodies of 20 dead cats.
WKRC
Medical pioneer, former Hamilton County coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens dead at 74
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president, and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens has died. Current coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said Dr. Owens died on the way to the hospital after suffering a heart attack just after noon Wednesday. He was elected to the office of Hamilton...
WKRC
Cincinnati man killed in semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Cincinnati man was killed when he crashed his semi outside of Lima on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas J. Sajna reportedly drove his semi off the side of I-75 in Perry Township and struck a bridge overpass support. The 50-year-old passed away at a nearby hospital.
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
