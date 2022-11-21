Read full article on original website
Delano to hold 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving meals will be given out to Delano and surrounding residents on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to local organizations, businesses and school districts. The 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal take out will be held from Thursday from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. at Tony's Firehouse Grill,...
Pet of the Week: 11/22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Dolly from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Dolly or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber encourages the community to shop local for the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Greater Bakersfield Chamber kicked off its Small Business Saturday festivities early. They encouraged Bakersfield residents to shop at local stores this holiday season with a press conference on Monday at Bella in the Town and Country Shopping Center. The Chamber and Kern Women’s Business...
Holiday grease, oil drop-off locations begin next week in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Looking for a safe way to get rid of your grease and oil after your holiday cooking? The City of Bakersfield will host two drop-off locations beginning next week, according to a press release. The hours of the drop-off locations are from 8 a.m. to...
Traveling tips for the holiday season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are traveling this holiday season, be prepared to face bumper-to-bumper traffic. It's estimated that almost 49 million people will be traveling by car this year. Triple-A predicts that gas prices are expected to reach the highest ever.
Home surveillance captures dogs being dumped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Sunday morning, Lindsey Murphy noticed her home security system was capturing something that broke her heart. Her security footage captured what appears to be a beige pick-up truck dumping two dogs on Lookout Hill Drive and Bluffshadow Drive. Murphy said one of the dogs...
Brian Smith concedes in Kern Supervisor 3rd District race, Flores leads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Brian Smith, Kern County Supervisor candidate conceded Monday night in the 3rd District Supervisor race to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores' lead is 52.51% to 47.49% as of Tuesday afternoon, after the latest numbers came in Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Elections website. His...
BCSD Education Foundation: Annual holiday luncheon and auction to benefit students
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a matter of weeks, an annual holiday picnic is looking to help students and teachers in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is putting on its 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at 901 Truxtun Ave.
This could be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I'm really excited, this is my favorite time of the year you know I'm looking forward to eating some good food," said Marley Reith. Many like Reith are excited about Thanksgiving and have decided to go grocery shopping the day before. “We just had...
Thanksgiving do's and don'ts for pet owners
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The holidays can be stressful and making sure that your pet stays safe is important when dangerous food could be dropped on the floor. This morning Holly Sizemore, from the Best Friends Animal Society, talked about the do's and don'ts for pet owners during the holiday season.
Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
Bakersfield Fire Department receives grant for new firefighting equipment
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department was awarded money for new ventilation fans used during structural firefighting operations. The money comes from a grant provided by California Water Service (Cal Water). It's the fourth annual Firefighter Grant Program and a total of $185,763 in grants were given...
UPDATE: Missing at-risk teenager found
------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. The department said 14-year-old Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen on November 18, 2022 in the 2700 block of Occidental Street, near Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. She is described as Hispanic, 4'4" tall,...
VIDEO: Turkey fryer safety demonstration by local fire departments
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department held their annual Turkey Fryer Demonstration. It is to highlight the dangers associated with improper use and preparation when deep frying a turkey. Officials said 20% of deaths in the United States related to fire...
Continuing your education through the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
Part of Real Road scheduled for one-way traffic next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Traffic on Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive is scheduled to run in one-way directional traffic for a week, announced the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Starting Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, a single lane will remain...
Perez concedes race for the 35th District to political newcomer Bains
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The race for Assembly District 35 is now over. Board of Supervisor Leticia Perez called her opponent Dr. Jasmeet Bains to concede Tuesday. Bains released a statement that same day declaring victory. It's been more than two weeks since the election on November 8, and...
Man arrested for carjacking, robbery in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Wasco man was arrested Monday morning following a carjacking and robbery in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on November 21st, 2022, at around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. When officers arrived,...
BPD: Man wanted for burglary of a garage on Oleander Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for burglary of a residential garage. According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at around 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oleander Avenue in central Bakersfield.
