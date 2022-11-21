Read full article on original website
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
UIL 4A DII Texas high school football brackets: Regional semifinal playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for regional semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
KFDA
TPSN high school football regional playoff streams for Nov. 25
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football regional playoff games for Friday, November 25. TPSN will host an audio stream of the Randall vs Decatur game at 12:45 p.m. To listen to the Randall vs Decatur game, click here. TPSN has applied for streaming...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated rolls past Huntsville 85-45
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 85-45 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Gym. The Tigers move to 5-2 overall while the Hornets drop to 0-2. The Tigers doubled their 20-point halftime lead (41-21) in the second half. After a sluggish start, the Hornets took...
San Angelo LIVE!
Central Bobcat Boys Basketball Remains Undefeated
ABILENE — The San Angelo Central Bobcats boys basketball team (3-0) traveled up to Abilene to take on the Abilene High Eagles (1-5) Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Bobcats led the entire way and traveled back to San Angelo with a comfortable 60-43 victory. The ‘Cats outperformed the Eagles on...
Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-20 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches High School State Rankings, Nov. 21
Class 6A — 1. Lake Highlands (2-1); 2. Arlington Martin (2-0); 3. North Crowley (7-0); 4. Richardson (4-2); 5. SA Brennan (5-2); 6. Pearland Dawson (4-1); 7. Summer Creek (5-2); 8. Cy Creek (5-2); 9. Hebron (4-3); 10. Byron Nelson (7-0); 11. S Grand Prairie (3-0); 12. Austin Westlake (6-1); 13. Atascocita (5-2); 14. FB Elkins (5-2); 15. College Park (5-1); 16. Beaumont United (1-1); 17. Cy Falls (1-2); 18. Lake Travis (6-0); 19. DeSoto (6-1); 20. Frenship (2-0); 21. Plano East (6-0); 22. Denton Guyer (4-1); 23. Rock Hill (4-0); 24. Seven Lakes (6-2); 25. San Marcos (6-1)
