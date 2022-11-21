Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Prodisee Pantry held its annual food distribution drive today in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry’s annual food distribution drive was held in Spanish Fort today. The drive was open to residents who did not receive a voucher for last Sunday’s drive and individuals had to show proof of residency in Baldwin County. Food boxes were handed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
utv44.com
Mobile to consider ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile will consider a new ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city. Councilmembers Carroll, Small, Daves, and Gregory sponsored the ordinance, which appears on the Tuesday Nov 22 2022 City Council agenda.
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
utv44.com
Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
thepulsepensacola.com
Baptist Health Care Foundation Announces Hollinger Award Recipients
Baptist Health Care Foundation announces the 2022 Hollinger Award recipients for outstanding service contributions to Baptist Health Care. The awards are presented to individuals, families or organizations that have exhibited exceptional generosity and community leadership through gifts of their time and/or financial support. “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding...
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Biloxi approves proposal for Tullis Gardens Hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council on Tuesday approved an option to sell land to Tullis Gardens Hotel LLC. The company wants to build a replica of the historic Tullis Manor property that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. A design proposal for the the multi-million dollar project shows...
utv44.com
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
Longshoremen strike CSA operations at the Port of Mobile after mediation falls apart
The International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1410 began striking CSA Equipment Company’s breakbulk operations at the Port of Mobile Tuesday, less than a month after the two sides agreed to federal mediation. In a news release, Mark Bass, president of the Local 1410, said that the union membership voted...
Citronelle man killed in motorcycle crash in Mobile County: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man is dead after hitting a tree while riding a motorcycle in Mobile County Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. John D. Talbott, 25, was riding his 2006 Honda motorcycle on Sand Ridge Road at around 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 when […]
Revisiting ’93 Mobile Amtrak derailment that killed 47 people amid new settlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 1993, an Amtrak passenger train, known as the Sunset Limited, derailed just north of Mobile leaving 47 people dead and many more traumatized. On Nov. 21, 2022, a settlement was reached between Amtrak and opposing parties to restore Amtrak services, which were discontinued […]
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Issues 100% of its Emergency Housing Voucher Allocation
The city is pleased to announce that 100% of the Emergency Housing Vouchers received from the U.S. Department of HUD targeted for homeless households have been allocated to eligible families, providing an opportunity for these families to find housing. Additional Info...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. BCSO does not believe she is in danger and asks that If you see Ava or know of...
