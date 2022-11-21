ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
CHUNCHULA, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Health Care Foundation Announces Hollinger Award Recipients

Baptist Health Care Foundation announces the 2022 Hollinger Award recipients for outstanding service contributions to Baptist Health Care. The awards are presented to individuals, families or organizations that have exhibited exceptional generosity and community leadership through gifts of their time and/or financial support. “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Biloxi approves proposal for Tullis Gardens Hotel

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council on Tuesday approved an option to sell land to Tullis Gardens Hotel LLC. The company wants to build a replica of the historic Tullis Manor property that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. A design proposal for the the multi-million dollar project shows...
BILOXI, MS
utv44.com

Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
CITRONELLE, AL

