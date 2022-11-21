Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Outdoor Adventure Park In Muskegon Is A Winter Lover’s Dream
Some people hate the "W" word... WINTER. When it gets cold and the snow starts flying you will find them bundled up inside with a warm blanket watching something on the TV. Then there are others who love bundling up in winter gear and enjoying all that Michigan has to offer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222
Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist
When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
Sand formations and ice transform Lake Michigan beach after November winter storm
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- The shoreline along Lake Michigan is already beginning its winter transformation, and it isn’t even officially winter yet. A storm packing snow, strong winds and cold temperatures swept through West Michigan this week, and it left behind a visually compelling scene at Lake Michigan beaches.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas! Tree Lighting Downtown Grand Rapids is Next Friday
Downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready to ring in the holidays!. When is the Annual Tree Lighting Downtown Grand Rapids?. Each year, a huge Christmas tree goes up near Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids. Earlier this week a 40-foot Concolor Fir arrived in downtown Grand Rapids from Dutchman Tree...
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
The city of Grand Haven says taking WGHN off of 92.1 was nothing personal.
Grand Haven's local radio station of 67 years is no longer broadcasting on 92.1. The station says they'll be up and running again as soon as possible.
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
FIFA World Cup USA Block Party Set For Grand Rapids On Friday
While we all know THE Big Game this weekend will be Michigan taking on Ohio State, West Michigan soccer fans can come together in Grand Rapids to cheer on the Men's US Soccer team in the World Cup. What is the World Cup in soccer?. The World Cup is one...
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Winter Fun! Did You Know Grand Rapids City Parks Are Open Year Round?
We've got a VERY wintry weekend ahead of us, with Grand Rapids potentially getting more than eight inches of snow by Saturday... Even though the snowflakes are flying, did you know that Grand Rapids City Parks remain open in the wintertime?. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is reminding residents...
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
