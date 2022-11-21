ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannonsburg, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222

Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
HOLLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist

When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
