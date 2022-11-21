ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.9 WGRD

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 24-27, 2022

What a busy weekend this will be. From gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving Dinner, to Christmas Shopping, Christmas Parades and Lights, a Turkey Trot, Christmas Concerts, Hockey, and Basketball. Saturday, November 19-Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI. Thousands of lights...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Best Places to Get Christmas Decorations in Mid Michigan

HO HO HO! The Holidays are here. Are you ready to be the Clark Griswold in your neighborhood?. I love this time of year. The Christmas spirit is alive and well in me. Getting the Christmas tree up, decorating the exterior of our home, decorating the inside of our home and all that goes into it is fun for me.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Some Michigan Things To Be Thankful For

We live in a great state! Since it is the time of year to give thanks, why not give a little towards this chunk of land that we love. Sure, you might hear people complaining about some of these things, but we are lucky to have them. SHORELINE. Let's start...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Give thanks: No fall wave of COVID in Michigan

As Michigan and the nation are just weeks from beginning the fourth year of COVID-19, the signs are remarkably positive, according to new state data release Monday and Tuesday:. For the first time since July, Michigan hospitals are treating fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 positive patients. New confirmed cases fell this...
MICHIGAN STATE
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

