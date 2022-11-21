Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of North Carolina thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
WITN
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
WECT
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Johnson of Elizabethtown during a traffic stop around US 701 near Clarkton. According to BCSO, a deputy witnessed narcotics inside Johnson’s vehicle as well as a three-year-old. A deputy initially spotted Kenneth Earl Johnson’s vehicle...
cbs17
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
wpde.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
columbuscountynews.com
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
WECT
Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
wcti12.com
Vehicle fire threatens structure, now under control
FAISON, Duplin County — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 that was threatening a structure. Engine 2 and R 51 responded and assisted with putting the fire out and clearing up.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect accused of killing half-sister now facing additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing his half-sister now faces an additional rape charge. Jahreese Jones, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Miyonna Jones, who was missing for a little more than two weeks before her body was found in Pender County on November 17.
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
WECT
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
WMBF
Police: 7-year-old child hit by gunfire in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a trio of weekend shootings that investigators believe are connected. Officers were first called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to Jackson Street where a home was hit by gunfire. They said people were inside the house but no injuries were reported.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
columbuscountynews.com
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
Comments / 2