ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
KINSTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Johnson of Elizabethtown during a traffic stop around US 701 near Clarkton. According to BCSO, a deputy witnessed narcotics inside Johnson’s vehicle as well as a three-year-old. A deputy initially spotted Kenneth Earl Johnson’s vehicle...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Timber Reported Cut, Stolen

Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
WHITEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Vehicle fire threatens structure, now under control

FAISON, Duplin County — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 that was threatening a structure. Engine 2 and R 51 responded and assisted with putting the fire out and clearing up.
FAISON, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
WECT

Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
TABOR CITY, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy