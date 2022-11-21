Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Sage!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sage. Sage is sweet, loyal, and smart. She is housetrained and loves car rides. If you are interested in adopting Sage or any of the other available pets at CMPD...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Novant Health Hosts 76th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Novant Health hosted its 76th Thanksgiving parade on Wednesday. Thousands of people lined the streets of Uptown Charlotte for the annual event. Organizers have been working for months to get ready for this event. Spectators enjoyed balloons, marching bands, and dozens of floats. The parade...
WCNC
New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Dry & Nice Thanksgiving
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40. Thanksgiving: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday. Friday: Scattered to numerous showers through the first half of the day. Rain coverage will be highest the farther south you are. Highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and dry Friday evening.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
wccbcharlotte.com
Panthers Host Tree Lighting Festival
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC officially kicked off the holiday season by hosting their annual tree lighting festival at Bank of America Stadium. From the music and food, to the free face painting and hot chocolate, WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik reports that there was something for everyone.
wbrc.com
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
cleveland19.com
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
charlottemagazine.com
Q&A: Behind the Scenes at Speedway Christmas
It’s crunch time for Garrett Carter. As Charlotte Motor Speedway’s vice president of operations, Carter oversees Speedway Christmas, Concord’s drive-through event, which uses roughly 4 million twinkling lights and dancing displays timed to holiday music. We caught up with the magic maker in mid-November to learn about what goes into this annual tradition, now in its 13th year.
wccbcharlotte.com
Watch The 2022 Queen City Senior Bowl On Bahakel Sports/WCCB Charlotte On December 17th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Alliance Sportsmanship Foundation is excited to announce that the 2022 Queen City Senior Bowl will broadcast live on WCCB (Bahakel Sports) as the “Game of the Week”. The Queen City Senior Bowl is a community experience established to create a memorable and rewarding...
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind Southern Range Brewing Company, Monroe’s First Taproom
Craft brewers don’t have formulas for business success. Like brewing, it usually involves trial, error, moments of ecstasy, and occasional wincing. Some dump their corporate jobs to brew. Some keep their corporate jobs and brew. Some wander into the industry like a guy who just got off at the wrong stop.
power98fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Team Tries Figgy Pudding Spam
CHARLOTTE, NC — Rachael Maurer, Lawrence Gilligan, Nicole Madden and Lauren Mcdonald try SPAM’s new figgy pudding. SPAM Figgy Pudding will be available for a limited time only for purchase on SPAM.com, Amazon and Walmart.com. SPAM Figgy Pudding brings a blend of warm spices and seasonal ingredients that...
qcexclusive.com
Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC
Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
