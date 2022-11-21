ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 58

Crazy Horse
2d ago

first person to look at is the mayor he's been stealing ever since that he's been in office

Reply(12)
23
Vanessa Cummings
2d ago

🤔😒🇺🇸😟😔 what happened to State of Mississippi in A stimulus check for the low income families !!!! Let everyone in Americans peoples !!! And the unemployment families in south Mississippi Tennessee up north !!!’ Single mothers with childrens !!!! By November and Christmas 🎄 or hardship the high costs in Americans peoples !!! The economy in Americans !!! And more increase on food stamps high corset foods is it !!!!

Reply
4
Freedom to speak
2d ago

and the four years that Reeves has been office I would like to see where all the money that he was given by the government where it has gone and what has actually been done to it he should have to show us where all this money went. I heard he was given 1.8 million dollars to fix the bridges and roads in Mississippi two years ago and a lot of bridges are still broken and so are the roads so what is happening with this money and other money that's coming in also I'm hearing but I can't remember the amount we need to have a knock down drag out classification of all the expenses and where all this money went instead of his pocket and other friends pockets

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Jackson City Council approves new planning director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after taking on the position in an interim role, Chloe’ Dotson has officially been named director of Jackson’s Department of Planning and Development. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved Dotson’s appointment with a 7-0 vote. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson officials say city is facing multitude of water leaks

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is facing a multitude of water leaks, according to an official with the Mayor's Office. The Jackson City Council heard complaints on Tuesday about water leaks that have been going on for years, despite the problems being reported to the city's water department. Managers believe...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi moms and babies suffer disproportionately. Medicaid expansion could help.

Access to routine care prior to conception increases the chance a person can have a healthy pregnancy and delivery. But in Mississippi, where one in six women of reproductive age is uninsured, preconception health care is far from universal. The post Mississippi moms and babies suffer disproportionately. Medicaid expansion could help. appeared first on Mississippi Today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state’s leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney said 54% of the state’s rural hospitals — 38 — could close. The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation’s poorest states. “That is a situation that is intolerable from an economic standpoint — to lose 54% of our hospitals in the state — much less from an access to care perspective,” Edney said. Rural hospitals were under economic strain before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the problems have worsened as costs to provide care have increased. Mississippi’s high number of low-income uninsured people means hospitals are on the hook for more uncompensated care. At the same time, labor costs weigh on hospitals as they struggle to pay competitive wages to retain staff.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy