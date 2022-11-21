Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinaCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Related
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thanksgiving Safety: Pets and Cooking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Safety is paramount for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. WCCB called the experts to find out how to keep pets and people safe this holiday. Dr. Jacob Mauck with Crown Town Animal Hospital told us there are some things dogs can safely eat. He recommends only small amounts and no seasoning for the scraps.
WCNC
How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First you want to start the process 36 hours ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The purpose of brining (or marinade) a turkey is to infuse flavor into the entire bird. When you season it the flavor only penetrates so far, and when you inject a brine it’ll seep back out the hole and also doesn’t get into the whole bird. The brine will also keep your turkey extra moist during the cooking process. For our brine today heat up some water and add in the seasonings then stir to dissolve: Kosher salt, garlic, onion, ginger, bay leaves, whole cloves, and brown sugar. Let cool and add in apple juice, orange juice and water. Clean your turkey and place in a bucket or container large enough to fit, pour the brine in, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours. After that time pour out the brine and put the turkey back into the container and refrigerate uncovered for 12 hours. If defrosting a turkey do so in a pan in the refrigerator and allow approximated 24 hours of defrosting time for every 5 lbs. of turkey.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Sage!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sage. Sage is sweet, loyal, and smart. She is housetrained and loves car rides. If you are interested in adopting Sage or any of the other available pets at CMPD...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
WECT
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the bankruptcy proceedings continue for North Carolina based solar power company Pink Energy, internal records from the business reveal executive leaders’ expensive tastes in cars was put on the corporate credit card. WBTV exclusively obtained copies of invoices for the vehicles Pink Energy, formerly...
wccbcharlotte.com
Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
wccbcharlotte.com
Novant Health Hosts 76th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Novant Health hosted its 76th Thanksgiving parade on Wednesday. Thousands of people lined the streets of Uptown Charlotte for the annual event. Organizers have been working for months to get ready for this event. Spectators enjoyed balloons, marching bands, and dozens of floats. The parade...
wccbcharlotte.com
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thanksgiving Holiday Travel At CLT Airport Expected To Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting more than 800, 000 passengers to travel to and from the airport through the Monday after Thanksgiving. TSA recommends travelers be inside the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. CLT...
WCNC
New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Dry & Nice Thanksgiving
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40. Thanksgiving: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday. Friday: Scattered to numerous showers through the first half of the day. Rain coverage will be highest the farther south you are. Highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and dry Friday evening.
wccbcharlotte.com
Kelly Clarkson Features Local Non-Profit On Her Show
LOS ANGELES, CA – Kelly Clarkson doesn’t just interview celebrities on her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs right here on WCCB. She launched a new segment called Good Neighbor of the Year, and we here at WCCB nominated a local organization called For The Struggle to be featured on Kelly’s show! For The Struggle is run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown. Before we knew it, Alesha and Morgan were in Los Angeles, in Kelly Clarkson’s studio, getting ready to be on her show with her!
WLTX.com
3 ways to keep home heating costs lower
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Holiday Mail Delays
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Getting ready to mail your holiday cards and packages? Make sure you send them early! WCCB Charlotte’s John Matarese looks into expected holiday mail delays and what you can do to avoid them.
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
wccbcharlotte.com
Economic Benefits of the World Cup
CHARLOTTE – Even though the World Cup is in Qatar, what sort of local benefits are we seeing from it in the Queen City? WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo chatted with local economists and business owners about the influx of money from sports fans in Charlotte.
‘I can get what I want’: NC man buys lottery ticket at Food Lion on a whim, wins $100,000
Zick, 76, said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte to pick up a few things for his sister when he decided to buy his $20 ticket.
Comments / 0