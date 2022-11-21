Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Petition Asking Council To Get Community Input On Final Draft Of Nuisance Ordinance Before Voting
There is a petition that is going in front of Council on the Tuesday, Nov. 29, and I want to get the word out about it. The petition is asking the Council to make sure that it is getting community feedback on the Chapter 18 nuisance code “final draft” before deciding on it and before deciding the fate of the Community Development Advisory Board.
losalamosreporter.com
Leadership Los Alamos Holds Session Focused On Youth Resiliency In Los Alamos County
LLA students read student feedback cards received by local teens. Photo by Kateri Morris. Los Alamos JJAB Resource Specialist, Jamie Allbach, demonstrates the power of resiliency and support. Photo by Kateri Morris. LLA students engage in discussions about the needs of youth in our community. Photo by Kateri Morris. BY...
losalamosreporter.com
‘The Gift Of Small Paintings Show And Sale’ Opens Friday At Step Up Gallery
The Step Up Gallery, inside the Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos, will open their ‘Gift of Small Paintings Show & Sale’ at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. The Gift of Small Paintings was a big hit last year, alongside Affordable Arts inside the Fuller Lodge Art Center and other downtown Shop Small and Winterfest activities. Be sure to add this artistic gift sale to your to do list! For more information, visit stepupgallery.org Photo Courtesy FLAC.
losalamosreporter.com
County Council Public Hearing And Presentation For Chapter 18 Nuisance Code Update Set For Nov. 29
The Los Alamos County Council will hear a request from the Los Alamos County Community Development Department (CDD) to amend the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code, with a comprehensive update through Ordinance 02-334 to be considered for adoption, during a public hearing and presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Interested community members can attend in person at 1000 Central Ave., Los Alamos in the County Council Chambers, or join remotely using the following Zoom link.
Albuquerque city council proposing millions for green energy plant in city
Universal Hydrogen is looking to set up its first manufacturing plant right here in the Duke City.
City looking to tear down four trouble spots around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is another push from the city to get rid of boarded-up houses that are magnets for trouble. The city has hundreds of them, but getting them torn down is a difficult task. The city council has added four more problem properties to its list. Neighbors who live around them say it’s […]
losalamosreporter.com
Brandi Engeman Appointed Director Of Los Alamos Arts Council
The Los Alamos Arts Council is pleased to announce that Brandi Engeman has been appointed to the position of Executive Director. Engeman has been with the Arts Council in an official capacity since January 2022 as the Education Programs Manager and brings years of diverse experience to the organization from Los Alamos Public Schools, owning and operating her own business, as well as managing and working for other nonprofits both locally and nationally.
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber To Celebrate Grand Opening Of SALA Los Alamos Event Center
New Los Alamos business SALA Los Alamos Event Center is officially opening on Thursday, December 1 with much excitement! Help celebrate SALA’s opening in the former Reel Deal Theater at 2551 Central Avenue, with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and many other activities on Thursday, December 1, 4:00 – 9:00 PM.
newsfromthestates.com
FEMA explores outsourcing much of the $2.5B program for northern NM fire victims
FEMA workers stationed along a road at a disaster recovery center in Glorieta, following the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in late May. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) A week before Congress approved spending $2.5 billion to fully compensate victims of botched prescribed burns that grew into New Mexico’s biggest-ever wildfire, the agency in charge of the paying victims started to explore hiring private companies to do a lot of the work.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos 100 Days Of Winter Guide Now Available
Holiday events, various programs and activities, and outdoor ice skating – there’s no shortage of fun exciting things to do this winter in Los Alamos County. The 100 Days of Winter Activity Guide is now available! The guide provides information of activities for community members of all ages from November 27, 2022 to February 25, 2023.
losalamosreporter.com
County CommuniTree Campaign Helps Northern New Mexico Families Impacted By Wildfires
Deputy County Manager Linda Matteson and UWNNM Communications Specialist Megan Bucklin help kick-off the start of the ‘Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes’ campaign at the CommuniTree in the Municipal Building Lobby. Photo Courtesy LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM)...
losalamosreporter.com
Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Cafe Appreciates Support, Encouragement And Assistance From Community
WOLF AND MERMAID (SCOTT AND KATE) AND JONNY BANG. At this time of the year families take a small pause to consider the blessings they have and how thankful they are for the many joys they experience in their lives. This year, our family is extremely thankful to have been welcomed into the community of Los Alamos as a new small business. Wolf and Mermaid Enchanted Roasters has been welcomed to be a member of your family with a warmth we could not have imagined.
newsfromthestates.com
Draft FEMA rules give Northern NM fire victims only 25% of what their trees were worth
Burned trees stand on the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scar on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Those who lost acres of trees to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are asking the federal agency overseeing $2.5 billion in aid to change what they say is an improper cap on the amount they can receive for burned trees, which make up a significant amount of expected claims under the act.
Sneak Peek: The Inaugural Outside Gear Summit
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. New Mexico is a misunderstood gem. If you haven’t visited before, you probably imagine some sort of vast, sun-baked desert. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Sure, we’re biased: Santa Fe has been home for Outside Magazine since 1995, but the access to incredible mountainous and high-desert terrain around New Mexico’s capital city is hard to understate. So we were thrilled at the opportunity to show off the area to 28 of the top brands in the hiking and camping spaces for a two-day gear summit in late October.
krwg.org
New Mexico residents raise environmental concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets. Over the decades, industrial development has closed in, bringing with it pollution. Now residents have come...
KOAT 7
River of Lights returns with new safety measures
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The River of Lights, a perennial holiday experience for the past quarter-century, returns to the BioPark Botanic Garden on Saturday for a month-long run, but this year, some changes have been made in the name of pedestrian safety. Related video above: River of Lights on Central...
“It’s a dumb idea”: Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s a bad idea; it’s a dumb idea,” says Bill Sabatini. He has strong feelings about the idea of a Solid Waste Transfer Station near his home by the Big I. “It’s just totally inappropriate for here.” The City of Albuquerque says they bought the property at the corner of Menaul and […]
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe Addresses Broken Water Mains
City of Santa Fe offers assurances on water main breaks. Residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications or anyone who follows the city’s Office of Emergency Management Twitter account will have noticed the volume of water-main breaks of late. Yesterday: Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. Monday: Cordova Road. Nov. 13: Garcia Street. Nov. 12: Camino Cabra. You get the idea. But city Water Division Director Jesse Roach tells the Santa Fe New Mexican the number of water main breaks in 2022 tracks with prior years: 29 so far in 2022 versus an average of 31.6 per year since 2014. He noted that the growing number of residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications may have influenced the perception of a growing issue and said as the city works through “the technology and the benefits of communication, we are looking at maybe how to be more targeted in sending out those alerts.” He acknowledged that the number of water main breaks this month may have been due to the colder-than-average temperatures, but said Santa Fe has a lower rate of water main breaks per mileage of pipeline than the nation’s average: 5.3 breaks per 100 miles of pipe versus 14 breaks per year, according to a 2018 study by Utah State University of 281 US utilities. Fun fact: The city’s oldest water main dates to 1881 and, according to Roach, still works fine. The city does spend approximately $1.5 million to $3 million annually to replace pipes, a figure expected to grow over the next decade to $8 to $10 million.
santafe.com
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
losalamosreporter.com
Mountains & Molehills Team Raises $16,386 For Cancer Research And Treatment, Places 25th Out Of 200+ Fundraisers
The Mountains and Molehills team successfully completed the 60-mile Susan G Komen 3-Day walk in Dallas with no injuries and only a few blisters and sore muscles. The team was able to raise $16,386, which placed us in the top 25 fundraisers out of more than 200 teams that participated. The combined fundraising efforts of the teams, solo walkers, and crew resulted in a total of $2.2 million raised for breast cancer research and treatment.
Comments / 0