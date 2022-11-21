ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Partly cloudy, mild South Carolina weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skies will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures are forecast to hit above-normal levels. Clouds will return to the Midlands for Thanksgiving. Some light rain, drizzle is possible Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely Friday. The showers may continue over the weekend. Tuesday was mostly cloudy and mild....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wbtw.com

Temperatures stay above freezing tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to increase into the overnight hours, and luckily it is not going to be as cold. Nonetheless, temperatures will still be running 4-7 degrees below average, but at least there will not be a freeze tonight. The beaches will bottom...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

White sand beachPhoto byPhoto by The Travel Nook on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new beaches to explore, here is a list of three beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina's largest turkey fry

How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WRAL

'What Remains' podcast episode 18: 'Finding Brittanee'

When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during spring break, at first it appears to be no big deal. Very soon, the entire country is invested in the search for Brittanee Drexel. When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina

Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy