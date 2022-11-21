Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Partly cloudy, mild South Carolina weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skies will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures are forecast to hit above-normal levels. Clouds will return to the Midlands for Thanksgiving. Some light rain, drizzle is possible Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely Friday. The showers may continue over the weekend. Tuesday was mostly cloudy and mild....
The history of Thanksgiving weather in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving is the beginning of the holiday season and with thoughts of cold and wintry weather on the way what did the first Thanksgiving actually look like?. The Pilgrims sailed to America in 1620 arriving in November where they survived a brutal winter. The next fall,...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee drivers hit the road for holiday travel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand and Pee Dee drivers hit the road Wednesday for travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In South Carolina, AAA predicts more people will hit the roads for Thanksgiving than before the pandemic. AAA said 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday is the worst time to travel this week. […]
wbtw.com
Temperatures stay above freezing tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to increase into the overnight hours, and luckily it is not going to be as cold. Nonetheless, temperatures will still be running 4-7 degrees below average, but at least there will not be a freeze tonight. The beaches will bottom...
wpde.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
White sand beachPhoto byPhoto by The Travel Nook on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new beaches to explore, here is a list of three beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's largest turkey fry
How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WRAL
'What Remains' podcast episode 18: 'Finding Brittanee'
When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during spring break, at first it appears to be no big deal. Very soon, the entire country is invested in the search for Brittanee Drexel. When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during...
kiss951.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina
Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
wccbcharlotte.com
White House Approves Federal Disaster Aid To South Carolina In Aftermath Of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden granted a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina in response to Hurricane Ian. It will provide federal funding to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties impacted by the storm. The disaster funding can include grants for temporary housing and home...
abcnews4.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
abccolumbia.com
FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
Comments / 0