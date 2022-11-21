A video of the elaborate handshake Robert Jordan and Jackie Bange performed during a commercial break has gone viral. They are the hosts of WGN News at Nine Weekend. The video, which was posted to YouTube in 2009, was recently shared by user u/Finn Flame on the popular Reddit subreddit r/MadeMeSmile. The anchors are seen doing an elaborate routine, involving many pop-culture references and big news events that the two have covered together. The original YouTube video has more than 7 million views at this time, with many people loving the cute handshake the anchors have developed after almost a 20-year journey of working and anchoring together.

29 DAYS AGO