‘Dancing With the Stars’: Valentin Chmerkovskiy Says Gabby Windey’s Season 31 Finale Dance Is ‘Theatrical’

Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale: Did the Right Couple Win the Mirror Ball? (RECAP)
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. The coveted mirror ball trophy was on the line in the November 21 Dancing With the Stars finale, and after more than 10 weeks of competition, the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 winner has been crowned. The episode, hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, aired live on Disney+, and it featured a night of memorable performances from more than just the finalists.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Derek Hough Rips Off His Shirt After Gabby Windey's Routine on Dancing With the Stars
Somebody find the candle wax. The Nov. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars paid homage to the '90s with a host of nostalgic performances, but only Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy's tango routine to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" inspired judge Derek Hough to go shirtless.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris Still Together? See Season 8 Spoilers
Bachelor in Paradise couple Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris met during season 8’s split week and hit it off, but are they still together post-filming? Keep reading to see spoilers from season 8 of BiP! Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Brittany...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston had a nasty breakup on 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what Katie said about his romance with 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Fuller.
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Comments / 0