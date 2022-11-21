ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You're rude': World Cup soundtrack singer Maluma walks out on interview when asked about Qatar human rights record

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Maluma attends the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images

One of the artists behind a theme song of the 2022 World Cup stopped a live TV interview and walked out after he was asked about the issue of Qatar's human rights record.

During a broadcast on Israeli public television in Qatar, Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma left the set calling Israel's KAN News chief international correspondent Moav Vardi "rude."

Viral video shows the singer was asked about stars including Shakira and Dua Lipa, who refused to be involved with the World Cup due to Qatar’s poor record on human rights.

In the taping, Vardi asked: "Don't you have a problem with human rights violations in this country?"

“Yeah but it’s something I can’t resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, enjoy soccer and the party of soccer,” Maluma responded. “It’s not something that I actually have to be involved with. I’m here enjoying my music and the beautiful life, playing soccer too.

Vardi then pushed Maluma on the matter, asking if he understands why people might have an issue with his response.

World Cup: England, other teams ask captains not to wear 'OneLove' armbands after dispute with FIFA

World Cup updates, scores: England teenager opens scoring against Iran; USMNT ready for Wales

"But can't you understand that people (are) gonna say, by the very presence of you here, you are helping whitewashing (the situation)," the reporter asks.

“Do I have to answer that question?” Maluma said, looking off screen.

Someone heard off set is then heard telling him no.

"You’re rude,” Maluma told the reporter, then stood up and walked off the set.

A campaign to promote diversity and inclusion in soccer at the 2022 World Cup was stifled ahead of Monday's games. Following FIFA's threat of yellow cards for any players wearing the "OneLove" armbands during the World Cup, the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland have asked their captains not to wear them.

"We can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games," the federations said in a joint statement Monday.

It's another move in which FIFA appears to side with Qatar, where LGBTQ people have been arrested and abused while in custody, according to Human Rights Watch. The federation on Friday banned alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums, a rule reversal that seen as a way to placate Qatar, where drinking in public is not allowed.

Maluma performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. Jason Koerner, Getty Images

Maluma teamed up with hip hop star Nicki Minaj and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.

The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.

It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup anthem released: Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

Contributing: Nancy Armour and Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'You're rude': World Cup soundtrack singer Maluma walks out on interview when asked about Qatar human rights record

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

