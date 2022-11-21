ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NASA's Orion spacecraft reaches far side of moon, completes first such attempt since 1972

By Jamie Groh, Florida Today
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IC10X_0jIZdkpI00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft completed a powered flyby maneuver on the far side of the moon on Monday, bringing it just 81 miles above the surface at 7:57 a.m. ET, a move that hasn't been attempted by a human-rated spacecraft since NASA's Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The outbound powered flyby was the result of one of four positioning burns of Orion's Orbital Maneuvering System engine planned during the 26-day Artemis I mission to the moon and back.

The mission, composed of the crew and its three wired-up dummies, represents a huge milestone since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago. The $4.1 billion test flight began Wednesday.

Orion has spent about five days flying from Earth outbound to the moon. During Monday's livestream, NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones said the outbound powered flyby was necessary to bring Orion "close enough to the lunar surface to leverage the moon's gravitational force and swing the spacecraft around the moon toward entry into distant retrograde orbit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7OMu_0jIZdkpI00
This screengrab from NASA TV shows NASA's Orion capsule, left, nearing the moon, right, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. At center is earth. (NASA via AP) AP
This handout from NASA shows earth taken from NASA's Orion spacecraft while behind the moon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (NASA via AP) AP

During a half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston couldn't confirm whether the critical engine firing went well, until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. Orion then soared above Tranquility Base, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on July 20, 1969.

The capsule's cameras sent back a picture of the world.

“Our pale blue dot and its 8 billion human inhabitants now coming into view,” said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJy6E_0jIZdkpI00
This handout from NASA shows earth taken from NASA's Orion spacecraft while behind the moon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (NASA via AP) AP

Orion set to shatter another NASA record

This weekend, NASA will attempt to break its distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts, set by Apollo 13 in 1970 at 250,000 miles from earth. Orion will spend close to a week in lunar orbit and will reach a maximum distance from Earth next Monday at nearly 270,000 miles.

The spacecraft is planned to return to Earth via splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.

When is the next lunar landing attempt?

Astronauts are set to take Orion around the moon by as early as 2024, and a lunar landing will be attempted in 2025 with SpaceX's Starship because Orion has no lunar lander.

Contributing: Associated Press

More: NASA launches its mega Artemis I moon rocket 50 years after Apollo program

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA's Orion spacecraft reaches far side of moon, completes first such attempt since 1972

Comments / 3

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB

‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Gizmodo

China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
TheConversationAU

An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy

An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
petapixel.com

Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean

These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

687K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy