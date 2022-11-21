ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
borderbelt.org

Scotland County family thankful for 11-year-old who saved them from house fire

When 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington woke up to smoke filling her family’s Scotland County home, her mind immediately turned to the fire safety tips she learned at school. “They taught us how to cover your face up when there’s smoke so you don’t inhale too much smoke,” Kaliyah said. “And go low when there’s smoke, because smoke goes up.”
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Timber Reported Cut, Stolen

Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
CLARKTON, NC
