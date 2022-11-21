Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxwilmington.com
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tabor City police lieutenant has been suspended without pay after he was accused of harassing race fans, being belligerent and even spitting on deputies at Florence Motor Speedway over the weekend. A sergeant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and other units were...
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
cbs17
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
Community responds to fatal stabbing
LUMBERTON — The fatal stabbing of Kayla Hammonds in the Elizabethtown Road Food Lion parking lot on Nov. 21 has drawn reactions from tri
WMBF
Police: 7-year-old child hit by gunfire in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a trio of weekend shootings that investigators believe are connected. Officers were first called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to Jackson Street where a home was hit by gunfire. They said people were inside the house but no injuries were reported.
Missing 12-year-old with autism found safe, Marlboro County authorities say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old boy with autism reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
WMBF
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said. Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school. Rogers said after a while...
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
20-year-old killed in Horry County crash, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was killed Monday in a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. Bethany Todd, […]
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
Man charged with stabbing woman to death in parking lot
LUMBERTON — In the evening of Nov. 21 a few days before Thanksgiving Kayla Hammonds was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Eliza
borderbelt.org
Scotland County family thankful for 11-year-old who saved them from house fire
When 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington woke up to smoke filling her family’s Scotland County home, her mind immediately turned to the fire safety tips she learned at school. “They taught us how to cover your face up when there’s smoke so you don’t inhale too much smoke,” Kaliyah said. “And go low when there’s smoke, because smoke goes up.”
columbuscountynews.com
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
columbuscountynews.com
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
Police: Three wanted for attempting to break into vehicles, home in Horry County
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are wanted after police said they attempted to break into multiple vehicles and at least one home, according to the Horry County Police Department. In a release, HCPD said the incident happened in the area of Waterford Plantation over the weekend of Nov. 19-20. The three people are […]
Fox News
871K+
Followers
5K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 7