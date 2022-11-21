Read full article on original website
Richard Vallauri
2d ago
America has Indisputable EVIDENCE!! Schiff is a lying 2 faced pony soldier for everyday preaching the RUSSIA RUSSIA HOAX
Judy Hayman
1d ago
absolutely out of office we hope. u democrats destroyed America
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
POSSIBLE RECOUNT - Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES - NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer's ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …. WHO'S WHO? - Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Nancy Pelosi: 'I don't know how anybody could say I care about the planet, I think I'll vote Republican'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied Democrat supporters to go out and vote for the climate, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Hunter Biden Heads to White House as Republicans Ramp Up Investigation
The president's granddaughter will be married on Saturday at the White House just one day before Biden celebrates his 80th birthday.
Top Republican Sends "Handwritten Apology" to Nancy Pelosi
Republican Virgina Gov. Glenn Youngkinhas sent a handwritten apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he made comments about the attack on Pelosi’s husband Paul, according to the Washington Post.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
Donald Trump Jr. commented on the recent home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it should motivate Democrats to address violent crime more seriously. In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president’s son accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing...
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
