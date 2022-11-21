Read full article on original website
Last minute food shopping options for Thanksgiving in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — If you can't run out Wednesday night, and need to do some last minute food shopping for Thanksgiving, there's still hope. Most Kroger's and Lowes Food locations will be open until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Food Lion locations will closes at 3 p.m. Early risers...
More seniors seek food assistance due to inflation: Lowcountry Food Bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You probably noticed this year that the price of turkey has gone up 40%, making it harder for many seniors to afford grocery bills- not just at Thanksgiving. Lowcountry Food Bank Director Heather Singleton said she's seen an increase in seniors seeking assistance. She...
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
Here's why South Carolina beaches received 'C' grade due to 'mediocre policies': Report
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — For generations, families have visited South Carolina to enjoy its southern charm and historical coastal cities. But according to a new "State of the Beach" report, which grades how each state is maintaining its coastlines, South Carolina has earned a "C" grade, meaning their is some room for improvement.
Work off that turkey dinner by visiting the SC State parks Friday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Before you head out and grab those Black Friday deals... consider taking a trip to one of South Carolina's State Parks. Admission will be free for all parks this Friday, November 25. There will also be free tours at three of their historical homes.
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn't bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student...
1 person killed in Socastee crash: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
$3.1 million grant builds partnership between schools, local farmers
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina students will be eating more food grown right here in the state. It’s thanks to a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. $3.1 million worth of food and beverages will be bought from...
'This is our highest priority,' police say of case involving 4 murdered college students
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND/KLEW) — Authorities in Idaho held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death. This is our highest priority and it will remain our top priority," Chief James Fry of...
Deputies: Texas woman set boyfriend's house on fire after FaceTime call
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) -- A 23-year-old Texas woman is charged after allegedly breaking into her boyfriend's house and setting it on fire. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary. The incident happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. According to deputies,...
92-year-old Horry County woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need your help finding three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they...
