South Carolina State

South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn't bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the student...
CHARLESTON, SC
1 person killed in Socastee crash: Trooper

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
SOCASTEE, SC
Deputies: Texas woman set boyfriend's house on fire after FaceTime call

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) -- A 23-year-old Texas woman is charged after allegedly breaking into her boyfriend's house and setting it on fire. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary. The incident happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. According to deputies,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

