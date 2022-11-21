Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested in car break-in, shooting at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.:. Bibb deputies, with the help of Georgia State troopers, have arrested four people in the shooting that happened at the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Highway Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was walking...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after Lee County shooting
A death investigation is underway in Lee County Wednesday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Lewis Harris says that deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Court around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday after a call for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult...
41nbc.com
BCSO investigating shooting after car crash
MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon man is recovering after being shot on Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a vehicle collision on Houston Avenue. While in route, deputies received a second call of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived...
4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area. Seales noticed a group...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many. Flint River Habitat store sale proceeds to go to good cause. Updated: 2 hours ago. The proceeds will go toward building new homes...
wfxl.com
Two suspects wanted for holding victim at gunpoint, stealing vehicle in Smithville
The Smithville Police Department has requested the community’s assistance with locating two suspects wanted for holding a victim at gunpoint and stealing the victim’s vehicle. According to SPD, officers responded to a Dollar General located on the 200 block of Church Street on Tuesday, November 22, around 7:20...
wgxa.tv
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
WALB 10
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Homerun Foods on Dawson Road. APD confirmed that the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the...
wfxl.com
One injured after shooting at Albany gas station
A man is recovering after being shot twice at an Albany gas station Wednesday night. Albany police say that two men got into an argument at Homerun Foods, on Dawson Road, around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the argument escalated resulting in one of the men being shot in the...
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station. The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last minute shoppers take the stores in Tifton. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
wfxl.com
Police requesting area video surveillance after 39-year-old fatally shot in Albany
Albany police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police responded to 800 block of 7th Ave reference to a shooting, around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, 39-year-old Larry Calloway, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are requesting that any neighbors with surveillance video, please contact them.
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after Albany house shot 13 times
Albany police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Old Dawson Road Sunday morning in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings in the roadway, two bullet holes in the home, and a bullet hole above the doorway. Police spoke with the victims...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
wgxa.tv
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
southgatv.com
BRYAN FRANTZ ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY
Bryan Frantz has been arrested. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Bryan Frantz wanted for burglary. Bryan Frantz, 33 Height: 6’02 Weight: 250 Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
