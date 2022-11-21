Read full article on original website
Michiganders travel for Thanksgiving as gas prices remain high
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The day before Thanksgiving is typically on of the busiest travel days of the year. But is that still the case this year with the high prices of gas and airfare?. Another story: Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits. "Michigan is...
Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign ahead of Black Friday
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to protect shoppers over the holiday season, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a holiday consumer protection campaign Wednesday that aims to educate Michiganders on scams. “The holidays are the time of year when we gather to celebrate traditions and spend time with family,”...
Cloudy skies across northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. South of Traverse City you might get more sunshine through the clouds than the rest of us. Around Gaylord northward you could see some drizzle or a snow flurry. Light...
Traveling for the holiday? What to expect weatherwise
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. South of Traverse City you might get more sunshine thru the clouds than the rest of us. Around Gaylord northward you could see some drizzle or a snow flurry. Light snow, if any. Light wind from the south or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. Highs from 32 to 42 degrees.
Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
Northern Michigan foster parents honored on Adoption Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Supreme Court observed Adoption Day on Tuesday and a northern Michigan couple was honored for their work as foster parents. Steve and Rhonda Wurtz of Kalkaska have fostered 330 kids of all ages over the past 29 years. Some of those children joined them...
Arkansas couple accused of stealing hundreds of items charged in court
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was charged in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County Wednesday. Jordan Hicks and Danielle Gross both face a charge of retail fraud, first degree. Investigators say the couple stole clothes, shoes and tools from the Blain's Farm and Fleet in...
Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
New bill would count fetus as passenger for Texas HOV lanes
AUSTIN (KEYE) — A new bill filed for the 88th Texas Legislative Session is tackling the topic of whether a fetus counts in HOV lanes across the state. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who previously sent cease-and-desist letters to abortion funds, filed HB 521. The bill states that an operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high-occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.
Mostly cloudy, light snow possible
Mostly cloudy sky today. Light snow showers are possible in the Upper Peninsula, but most of us get no new snow. The snow on the ground may blow around in the wind. Gusts over 35 miles per hour are expected. The wind will turn from west to northwest. High temperatures will be in the 32 to 38 degree range.
Republican Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
Two people charged for allegedly dropping puppy off bridge
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were formally charged in an animal cruelty investigation in Sault Ste. Marie. Jasmine Elise Clark, 19, was charged with: Torturing animals-3rd degree, which is a four-year felony. Clark was given a $10,000 bond. The under age suspect was...
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening boyfriend with gun
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Williamsburg was arrested after allegedly threatening her boyfriend with a handgun during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Robin Haveman, 49, was arraigned Tuesday in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on the following charges:. One count of...
