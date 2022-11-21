Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Calvin Westbrook, aka Lo-Cal, 39, formerly of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after Lee County shooting
A death investigation is underway in Lee County Wednesday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Lewis Harris says that deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Court around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday after a call for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
WALB 10
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
wfxl.com
Two suspects wanted for holding victim at gunpoint, stealing vehicle in Smithville
The Smithville Police Department has requested the community’s assistance with locating two suspects wanted for holding a victim at gunpoint and stealing the victim’s vehicle. According to SPD, officers responded to a Dollar General located on the 200 block of Church Street on Tuesday, November 22, around 7:20...
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
WALB 10
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Homerun Foods on Dawson Road. APD confirmed that the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the...
WALB 10
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
southgatv.com
Cordele Death Investigation
CRISP COUNTY – November 21, 2022 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Dectrick Styles, a 27-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Crisp County E-911 sent Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies to an address in...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after Albany house shot 13 times
Albany police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Old Dawson Road Sunday morning in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings in the roadway, two bullet holes in the home, and a bullet hole above the doorway. Police spoke with the victims...
wfxl.com
Car stolen during Smithville armed robbery sought, suspects 'armed and dangerous'
The Smithville Police Department is requesting assistance with locating a black in color 2008 Honda Civic with Georgia license plate (tag) of QAS7023. Police say that the victim was robbed by gun point and the vehicle was then stolen from the Dollar General located at 216 Church Street, in Smithville, on November 22 at 7:20 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
wfxl.com
Police requesting area video surveillance after 39-year-old fatally shot in Albany
Albany police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police responded to 800 block of 7th Ave reference to a shooting, around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, 39-year-old Larry Calloway, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are requesting that any neighbors with surveillance video, please contact them.
southgatv.com
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
WALB 10
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
