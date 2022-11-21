ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Rockwell Automation Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Rockwell Automation ROK. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Honeywell Intl's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Honeywell Intl HON. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

TRON's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, TRON's TRX/USD price has risen 3.45% to $0.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $0.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.23. The chart below...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal

Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
Benzinga

The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock

Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
Benzinga

What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Benzinga

Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
Benzinga

Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity

Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
Benzinga

SPX's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data SPX SPXC posted a 76.15% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 4.66% over the previous quarter to $370.50 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest SPX is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. SPX reached earnings of $13.00 million and sales of $354.00 million in Q2.
Benzinga

Quaker Chemical's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Quaker Chemical KWR earned $25.91 million, a 80.28% increase from the preceding quarter. Quaker Chemical's sales decreased to $492.22 million, a 0.03% change since Q2. In Q2, Quaker Chemical earned $14.37 million, whereas sales reached $492.39 million. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares increased by 22.2% to $2.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 8.96% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. EBET EBET shares increased by 8.6% to...
Benzinga

Benzinga

