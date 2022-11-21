Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,400 Today
McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.29%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion. Buying $100 In MCK: If an investor had bought $100 of MCK stock 20 years ago, it...
Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
Most Anticipated Vehicle Launch Ever? Here's How Many Tesla Cybertrucks Are Reserved: Report
Leading electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA has seen strong demand over the years, which could likely continue with its new product releases. What Happened: The highly anticipated electric pickup truck called Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be released in 2023. Since it was unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck had...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Principal Accounting Officer At This Information Technology Company Sells $3.00M of Stock
Chris Kondo, Principal Accounting Officer at Apple AAPL, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple. The total transaction amounted to $3,004,144.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Golden Cross Appears Before Rockwell Automation Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Rockwell Automation ROK. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Honeywell Intl's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Honeywell Intl HON. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
TRON's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, TRON's TRX/USD price has risen 3.45% to $0.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $0.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.23. The chart below...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal
Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock
Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity
Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
SPX's Return On Capital Employed Overview
According to Benzinga Pro data SPX SPXC posted a 76.15% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 4.66% over the previous quarter to $370.50 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest SPX is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. SPX reached earnings of $13.00 million and sales of $354.00 million in Q2.
Quaker Chemical's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Quaker Chemical KWR earned $25.91 million, a 80.28% increase from the preceding quarter. Quaker Chemical's sales decreased to $492.22 million, a 0.03% change since Q2. In Q2, Quaker Chemical earned $14.37 million, whereas sales reached $492.39 million. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares increased by 22.2% to $2.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 8.96% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. EBET EBET shares increased by 8.6% to...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0