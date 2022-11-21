Read full article on original website
Police ask for help identifying suspect in stabbing at Hollywood MAX station
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a stabbing that took place Oct. 20 at the Hollywood Transit Center. The incident happened at around midnight on the station platform. The suspect stabbed another person in the chest, causing serious physical injury, and then ran in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Police Division.
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
Man accused in killing of 17-year-old in NE Portland appears in court
PORTLAND, Ore. — An 18-year-old Portland man made his first court appearance Wednesday, accused of killing a 17-year-old in the spring of 2021. Omarion Pervish is charged in the murder of Sergio Hunt. Hunt was found dead May 23, 2021 near Northeast 145th Avenue and Milton Street. Hours after...
2 deadly overnight shootings in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deadly shootings that happened late Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting. When they got there they found a...
Gresham man arrested for drunk driving after pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash
A Gresham man was arrested Monday night after police say he was driving impaired and fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in Southeast Portland. Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, could face charges of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he struck a person walking near Southeast Powell Street and 138th Avenue, in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Hillsboro shooting suspect arrested near Forest Grove
Police say Francisco Rafael Vasquez-Gomez of Cornelius was the shooter in a Nov. 12 incident.The suspect in a Nov. 12 shooting in Hillsboro has been arrested, according to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department. Authorities say Francisco Rafael Vasquez-Gomez, 39, of Cornelius, was the triggerman in the shooting near Southeast 10th Avenue and Walnut Street in Hillsboro that took the life of one man. Police say Vasquez-Gomez was arrested near Forest Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 22, without incident. Officers responded to the area of Hillsboro in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 to find a single male, later identified as Erick Alcantar Vega, 32, of Hillsboro, with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Hillsboro Police said they were assisted in tracking down and apprehending Vasquez-Gomez by members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Forest Grove Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to contact Detective Becca Venable or Detective Devin Rigo at 503-681-6175. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Body found inside burned car in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned car in North Portland early Wednesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at 6635 North Baltimore. Crews arrived to the scene and found a fully-involved vehicle fire next to a commercial building. PF&R said there was no fire extension or damage to the building.
Police Identify Man Killed by Portland Officers Saturday Morning
A Portland man named Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson was killed by a Portland police officer early Saturday morning, according to an updated press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Per the PPB, officers suspected that Clark-Johnson, 30, was responsible for an armed robbery that took place shortly after midnight on...
Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham
KPTV News 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. The Pittock Mansion is all decked out for Christmas!. Multnomah County DA says public defender shortage is 'an urgent threat to public safety'. Cases are routinely dismissed because the suspects don't have defense attorneys.
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this year
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in using deadly force on robbery suspects
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found that a Salem police officer was justified in using deadly physical force against three people on November 12, 2022, when he returned fire after being shot at, during a chase of robbery suspects. The incident began at...
Police: Vandals smash 50 windows at Adidas headquarters in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group of people vandalized the Adidas’ headquarters in North Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. According to police, nine people wearing ski goggles and masks smashed windows and doors on the Adidas campus on North Greeley Avenue at about 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 20. Blue paint was also splattered around campus.
Clackamas County murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Washington
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Clackamas County has been located after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Washington last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kaythan “Mar Mar” Tenry, 19, was wanted for the Oct....
Canby Police Make 139 Stops During Heightened Traffic Safety Detail
The Canby Police Department and partnering law enforcement agencies made nearly 140 stops in one day earlier this month as part of a heightened traffic safety detail. According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the November 17 traffic safety detail was to raise awareness about traffic laws and increase safety for motorists traveling through Canby.
Woman hit, killed by train in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau descended on the Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening. They were investigating a shooting near Northeast 133rd and Sandy. A 15-year-old boy had been hit by the gunfire and badly hurt. Approximately 24 hours later, police say, another teen was shot....
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
