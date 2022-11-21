Police say Francisco Rafael Vasquez-Gomez of Cornelius was the shooter in a Nov. 12 incident.The suspect in a Nov. 12 shooting in Hillsboro has been arrested, according to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department. Authorities say Francisco Rafael Vasquez-Gomez, 39, of Cornelius, was the triggerman in the shooting near Southeast 10th Avenue and Walnut Street in Hillsboro that took the life of one man. Police say Vasquez-Gomez was arrested near Forest Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 22, without incident. Officers responded to the area of Hillsboro in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 to find a single male, later identified as Erick Alcantar Vega, 32, of Hillsboro, with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Hillsboro Police said they were assisted in tracking down and apprehending Vasquez-Gomez by members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Forest Grove Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to contact Detective Becca Venable or Detective Devin Rigo at 503-681-6175. {loadposition sub-article-01}

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO