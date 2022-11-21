Per MCPD – A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022, on Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive. The investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit revealed that Evon, of Bryans Road, MD, was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high rate of speed on southbound Connecticut Avenue, before colliding with a 1997 Ford F-150, towing a utility trailer. The Ford’s driver was attempting to turn left from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue. Both occupants of the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, as well as two 13-year-old children who were passengers in the Kia. Evon’s three-year-old daughter, Dreamie Dior Jackson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO