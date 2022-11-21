ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

mocoshow.com

Brush Fire Temporarily Stops CSX RR Train Traffic

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a brush fire in the area of 16th Street and Spring Street in Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Three units are on the scene as of ~6:30pm working on hotspots...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
ASPEN HILL, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Crashes into Germantown Marijuana Dispensary

The driver of a car crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Monday afternoon. The driver and two others were injured. The driver was trapped in the car and is being treated for priority two trauma. Two patrons, who were inside the building, also were taken to the hospital, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police release name of victim in Rockville pedestrian fatality

Montgomery County Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck Nov. 17 in Rockville. Paul Shinn, 46, was killed when he was struck by a car in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 17, Montgomery County police announced in a release on Tuesday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
Nottingham MD

Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
WHITE MARSH, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Mother of Three-Year-Old Killed in Fatal Collision Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter

Per MCPD – A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022, on Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive. The investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit revealed that Evon, of Bryans Road, MD, was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high rate of speed on southbound Connecticut Avenue, before colliding with a 1997 Ford F-150, towing a utility trailer. The Ford’s driver was attempting to turn left from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue. Both occupants of the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, as well as two 13-year-old children who were passengers in the Kia. Evon’s three-year-old daughter, Dreamie Dior Jackson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

