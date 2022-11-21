Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays
After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
CNBC
Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs
The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
Railroad Strike Will Drive America Into Disastrous Inflation
U.S. railroads have not been able to reach a deal with the unions to keep trains running. This is not good news for consumers.
US News and World Report
Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
Business Insider
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says the US rental market is cooling off – and official price stats overstate the inflation threat
Slowing growth in US rents could mean the inflation threat is fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel laureate said the remote-working boom caused a spike in the pace of rent increases. Krugman noted the slowdown is likely to have a large but delayed impact on inflation. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked...
Inflation risks remain as Congress eyes billions in year-end spending spree: budget hawk
Congress could consider hundreds of billions in new spending at the end of 2022, which would require new borrowing and would keep inflationary pressures elevated, says one budget expert.
Comments / 0