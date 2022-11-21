Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock
Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Corcept Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Sold $130K In Company Stock
Gary Charles Robb, Chief Business Officer at Corcept Therapeutics CORT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Robb sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $130,150.
Ryan Specialty Holdings Chief Executive Officer Makes $11.05M Stock Purchase
Patrick G Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $11,054,570.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Massive Insider Trade At Tenaya Therapeutics
David V Goeddel, Board Member at Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Goeddel purchased 9,615,384 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $24,999,998.
Timken Recent Insider Activity
Richard G Kyle, President and CEO at Timken TKR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken. The total transaction amounted to $1,239,259.
Bentley Systems: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bentley Systems BSY. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share. On Tuesday, Bentley Systems will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity
Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock
GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PermRock Royalty Trust Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PermRock Royalty Trust PRT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 9.04 cents per share. On Tuesday, PermRock Royalty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9.04 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Arthur J. Gallagher Recent Insider Activity
Douglas K Howell, VP & Chief Financial Officer at Arthur J. Gallagher AJG, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Howell sold 25,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher. The total transaction amounted to $4,894,950.
Massive Insider Trade At Regional Mgmt
BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., Board Member at Regional Mgmt RM, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.L.C. sold 14,455 shares of Regional Mgmt. The total transaction amounted to $426,647.
156K Reasons To Be Bullish On Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock
Eric J Ende, Director at Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Ende purchased 20,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $156,050.
Mesa Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mesa Royalty MTR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 18.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mesa Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Looking Into Definitive Healthcare's Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Definitive Healthcare's DH reported sales totaled $57.38 million. Despite a 33.67% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.35 million. Definitive Healthcare collected $54.55 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $9.58 million loss. Why Is ROIC...
Chief Technology Officer At This Communication Services Company Sells $412K of Stock
David Brainard, Chief Technology Officer at EverQuote EVER, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote. The total transaction amounted to $412,186.
Binance CEO CZ 'Couldn't Trust Anything' In FTX Data Room, Pitches $1B Recovery Fund For 6 Months
In response to the FTX collapse, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” said they are allocating $1 billion in ‘recovery funds’ for six months to help address the liquidity crisis faced by crypto exchanges. What Happened: In an interaction with Bloomberg, CZ alleged that his initial offer...
Massive Insider Trade At Addus HomeCare
W Bradley Bickham, President and COO at Addus HomeCare ADUS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare. The total transaction amounted to $789,075.
