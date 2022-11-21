Read full article on original website
Crypto Trader Explains How BUSD Can Be Redeemed For USD If Binance Collapses
A crypto trader on Reddit explains how investors can redeem Binance’s stablecoin BUSD BUSD/USD in the unlikely event of the exchange collapsing. What Happened: Pseudonymous trader ‘Chymista Scepticus’ asked if “you have BUSD either on CEX (centralized exchanges) or self custody” and if “for whatever reason binance dies”, what happens to your BUSD?
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Binance CEO CZ 'Couldn't Trust Anything' In FTX Data Room, Pitches $1B Recovery Fund For 6 Months
In response to the FTX collapse, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” said they are allocating $1 billion in ‘recovery funds’ for six months to help address the liquidity crisis faced by crypto exchanges. What Happened: In an interaction with Bloomberg, CZ alleged that his initial offer...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock
GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Honeywell Intl's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Honeywell Intl HON. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Rare Bored Ape NFT Sells For Over $1M Amid Crypto Bear Market
As the crypto market continues to plunge following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX FTT/USD, the NFT market has also seen a significant drop in activity. However, some Bored Ape NFTs are still fetching high prices. What Happened: On Wednesday, a Bored Ape was sold for over $1 million. The...
Everything about Petrobras will be discussed with markets, says member of Lula's team
BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government has no intention of causing a "breakdown" of state-run oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA), a member of the transition team said on Thursday, adding that "everything" would be discussed with markets and investors.
Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity
Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock
Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Corcept Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Sold $130K In Company Stock
Gary Charles Robb, Chief Business Officer at Corcept Therapeutics CORT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Robb sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $130,150.
Principal Accounting Officer At This Information Technology Company Sells $3.00M of Stock
Chris Kondo, Principal Accounting Officer at Apple AAPL, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple. The total transaction amounted to $3,004,144.
Timken Recent Insider Activity
Richard G Kyle, President and CEO at Timken TKR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken. The total transaction amounted to $1,239,259.
Silvergate Capital Stock Soars After Block One Founder Becomes Largest Shareholder
On CNBC's "Options Action," Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said Silvergate Capital Corp. SI traded 2.5 times its average daily call volume on Wednesday. Is Bitcoin a better hedge than gold against central bank actions?. Options traders are “betting that good things are ahead” for Silvergate Capital, he added....
Massive Insider Trade At Addus HomeCare
W Bradley Bickham, President and COO at Addus HomeCare ADUS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare. The total transaction amounted to $789,075.
$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
