ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Crypto Trader Explains How BUSD Can Be Redeemed For USD If Binance Collapses

A crypto trader on Reddit explains how investors can redeem Binance’s stablecoin BUSD BUSD/USD in the unlikely event of the exchange collapsing. What Happened: Pseudonymous trader ‘Chymista Scepticus’ asked if “you have BUSD either on CEX (centralized exchanges) or self custody” and if “for whatever reason binance dies”, what happens to your BUSD?
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
Benzinga

HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock

GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Honeywell Intl's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Honeywell Intl HON. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Rare Bored Ape NFT Sells For Over $1M Amid Crypto Bear Market

As the crypto market continues to plunge following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX FTT/USD, the NFT market has also seen a significant drop in activity. However, some Bored Ape NFTs are still fetching high prices. What Happened: On Wednesday, a Bored Ape was sold for over $1 million. The...
Benzinga

Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity

Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
Benzinga

Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock

Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Benzinga

Corcept Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Sold $130K In Company Stock

Gary Charles Robb, Chief Business Officer at Corcept Therapeutics CORT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Robb sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $130,150.
Benzinga

Timken Recent Insider Activity

Richard G Kyle, President and CEO at Timken TKR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken. The total transaction amounted to $1,239,259.
Benzinga

Massive Insider Trade At Addus HomeCare

W Bradley Bickham, President and COO at Addus HomeCare ADUS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare. The total transaction amounted to $789,075.
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy