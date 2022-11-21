ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Journal Inquirer

Bolton Center School

BOLTON — These students were named to the first-trimester honor roll at Bolton Center School.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton High School

BOLTON — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Bolton High School.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers

More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Superintendent: Noose found at RHAM High

HEBRON — Local officials are investigating a potential hate crime at RHAM High School after a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose on Friday in the boys’ locker room, according to a letter from Superintendent Colin McNamara. In the message addressed to “Family, Staff, and...
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months. A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months. The shop, called BUDR, is set to...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing East Lyme nurse found

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
EAST LYME, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford ends tough season on high note

WINDSOR LOCKS — There once was a time in the not-so-distant past where a four-win season would be considered a success for the Stafford/Somers/East Windsor High co-op football team. But coach Brian Mazzone is the first one to point out that this isn’t the not-so-distant past. It’s the present....
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man is convicted in 1987 double killing in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Thirty-five years after a man and his adult son were found with their throats slashed in their Connecticut home, a longtime suspect was convicted Tuesday in the killings, prosecutors said. Willie McFarland was found guilty of murder in the deaths of Fred and Greg...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Veteran of Plainville Police Department promoted to sergeant

PLAINVILLE – A veteran of the police department has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Roman Blajerski received the promotion from the rank of officer after serving for 17 years with the Plainville Police Department, the department said Tuesday. During his time in Plainville, Blajerski has been...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

MAN starbucks plans for online 1123.JPG

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
TORRINGTON, CT

