New London, CT

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Report: CT reduced its debt by 7.4% over past year

Connecticut still faces a huge pile of debt, but over the past year alone, it’s wiped out more than $7 billion out of a $95 billion problem — a 7.4% drop — and more debt is expected to come off the books soon. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Plan at risk

GLASTONBURY — A party-line vote of the town’s Board of Finance last week could kill the Town Council’s plan to buy 10.86 acres at the end of Nye Road for an affordable housing complex, and the council struggled Tuesday with how to respond. ISSUE: Whether the town...
GLASTONBURY, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Maine Writer

Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England

New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland council approves affordable housing trust fund

TOLLAND — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved creation of an affordable housing trust fund, to which developers can contribute money in lieu of including affordable units in their developments. The council acted after a public hearing at which no member of the public spoke. The hope of...
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: How do municipal owned electric utilities keep prices down?

(WFSB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News continues to ask questions about why your electric bills will be skyrocketing this winter. Last week, Eversource and United Illuminating announced electric rates would be going up by 48% because of high fuel costs. But how do other utility companies in the state manage...
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’

More than 134,000 caregivers, supermarket employees and other essential workers are caught in a three-way debate, waiting to learn next week if they’ll receive the full $1,000 bonuses state officials advertised last summer for staffing vital services when COVID-19 first struck Connecticut. After agreeing to boost funds for “Premium...
CONNECTICUT STATE

