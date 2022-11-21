Read full article on original website
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
Journal Inquirer
Report: CT reduced its debt by 7.4% over past year
Connecticut still faces a huge pile of debt, but over the past year alone, it’s wiped out more than $7 billion out of a $95 billion problem — a 7.4% drop — and more debt is expected to come off the books soon. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget...
CT essential worker bonuses on Monday’s special session agenda
In a special session Monday, the CT General Assembly will also address an extension of the gas tax holiday and additional energy assistance.
PODCAST: Potential conflict of interest in CT State Pier construction raises questions
CT Mirror's Andrew Brown talks about his story on a potential conflict of interest in redevelopment of the State Pier in New London.
Family gets backing to buy farm but irks Glastonbury council members
GLASTONBURY — The Gondek family’s appeal for public support of its desire to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road and keep the farm running brought extensive support from residents at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting — but irked council members of both parties.
Eversource, UI will cut electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The delay in creating different electric rates for lower-income Eversource and UI customers in CT is raising concerns among lawmakers.
Plan at risk
GLASTONBURY — A party-line vote of the town’s Board of Finance last week could kill the Town Council’s plan to buy 10.86 acres at the end of Nye Road for an affordable housing complex, and the council struggled Tuesday with how to respond. ISSUE: Whether the town...
Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth
Connecticut has reversed a structural imbalance in its budget, with revenue growth now outpacing the growth of fixed costs. The post Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Enfield considers raising parking fines to deter violations
ENFIELD — Town officials plan to review parking and snow removal fines to determine whether they are high enough to deter violations. ISSUE: The town’s parking and snow removal fines may not be high enough to deter violations. WHAT’S NEXT: The Town Council’s general government and finance subcommittee...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England
New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
Tolland council approves affordable housing trust fund
TOLLAND — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved creation of an affordable housing trust fund, to which developers can contribute money in lieu of including affordable units in their developments. The council acted after a public hearing at which no member of the public spoke. The hope of...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: How do municipal owned electric utilities keep prices down?
(WFSB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News continues to ask questions about why your electric bills will be skyrocketing this winter. Last week, Eversource and United Illuminating announced electric rates would be going up by 48% because of high fuel costs. But how do other utility companies in the state manage...
CHART: Reductions in $1,000 pandemic bonuses pledged for CT essential workers
Some CT essential workers could receive bonuses of $233 — less than one-third of what the state initially promised them. More data here.
Journal Inquirer
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
More than 134,000 caregivers, supermarket employees and other essential workers are caught in a three-way debate, waiting to learn next week if they’ll receive the full $1,000 bonuses state officials advertised last summer for staffing vital services when COVID-19 first struck Connecticut. After agreeing to boost funds for “Premium...
