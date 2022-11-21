ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Teacher encourages students to use racial slur during reading session

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte County, FL - A mother is speaking out after a 7th grade teacher encouraged students at a Southwest Florida catholic school to use racial slurs while reading Tom Sawyer in class.

According to a student's mother, the teacher encouraged students at St. Charles Catholic School in Port Charlotte to use slurs while reading Tom Sawyer

The mother, who spoke to NBC 2 anonymously, tells the news outlet "I called my son and he said it was terrible, it was awkward, it was embarrassing.”

Karen Barry Schwarz, the Director of Communication for the Diocese of Venice, says "students in the 7th-grade class were acting out, implying they were going to say the “n” word aloud. The teacher then instructed the boys to just say the word, so they could then move on through that passage of the book.”

The school released a statement regarding the incident after parents complained.

In the statement, school officials say "the root cause of this issue is the consistent poor and immature behavior exhibited by many seventh grade students.”

The mother says she wants to the school to address the issue, telling NBC 2 News "I need to go down there and see this teacher myself and look this teacher in the face and ask her why she thought this was a good idea.”

Comments / 7

Bill Cary
3d ago

The words are in the book! Good for them to teach kids not to be afraid of words.Sticks and stones…

Reply(1)
7
 

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
