ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 127

Freedom
2d ago

It’s his way of buying votes. Get as many illegals in, and then let them head to the polls. He is the most worthless president I’ve ever seen

Reply(9)
142
Linda Nash
2d ago

Biden needs to be impeached for treason. He is deliberately putting Americans in harms way by allowing un checked immigrants to enter the country.

Reply(1)
105
Joyce Wackerling
2d ago

What a horrific travesty for America's own homeless and struggling!!!! Sorry, but absolutely no warm and fuzzy feelings towards these entitled foreign freeloaders, leeches, parasites and criminals swarming like roaches and filthy rats into the US to be be provided for and supported by the middle class taxpayers. America can't continue to absorb and sustain the millions coming in and the millions of anchor babies without imploding and becoming a filthy crime, drug and disease ridden 3rd world hellhole. This is absolute insanity to continue this non stop foreign invasion of the US.

Reply(1)
68
Related
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Tom Handy

Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport

Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Axios

Biden's new border policy throws Venezuelan migrants into limbo

A recent change in the Biden administration's immigration policy has left Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers attempting to get to the U.S. in limbo. Why it matters: More than 7.1 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 largely due to the country's dire humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. Just this year, 150,000 Venezuelans have arrived at the southern U.S. border — four times as many as in the year prior.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy