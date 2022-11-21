ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So You Told Your Family To Invest In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At Thanksgiving Last Year? Here's How Much They Now Have (And Why You Might Be Eating Alone)

For many Americans across the country, meals will be had with families on Thursday to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. One topic of conversation could be dreaded by some family members. What Happened: The Thanksgiving Day holiday traditions for many include watching parades, eating a delicious meal, watching football games and...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Flywire Board Member Trades Company's Stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (GS, GSCE, GCEC, GS-PK, GS-PJ, GS-PD, GS-PC, GS-PA), Board Member at Flywire FLYW, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that GS-PA) sold...
Golden Cross Appears Before Rockwell Automation Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Rockwell Automation ROK. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Looking Into Definitive Healthcare's Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Definitive Healthcare's DH reported sales totaled $57.38 million. Despite a 33.67% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.35 million. Definitive Healthcare collected $54.55 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $9.58 million loss. Why Is ROIC...
Upland Software Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, Upland Software UPLD posted sales of $79.55 million. Earnings were up 60.27%, but Upland Software still reported an overall loss of $6.51 million. Upland Software collected $80.23 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $16.39 million loss. Why Is ROCE...
Corcept Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Sold $130K In Company Stock

Gary Charles Robb, Chief Business Officer at Corcept Therapeutics CORT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Robb sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $130,150.
As Dogecoin Fights This Bellwether Indicator Here's A Look At What's Next

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was sliding over 5% lower during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, desperately trying to hold above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart, which the crypto regained following news that Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition would close. The bears briefly dropped the crypto under the...
