Lyric
2d ago
Salisbury has been out of line for to long law enforcement needs to step it up big time
10
WBTV
CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
One person hurt in shooting at transit center in Uptown, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after a shooting at the transit center in Uptown on Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. An argument between two people turned violent after one was shot around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said. MEDIC confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
Woman accused of shooting husband at home in Lincoln, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of her husband, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call shortly before 1:00 a.m. from 43-year-old Nichole Loraine Chandler. Chandler told deputies that she had shot her husband.
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
WBTV
FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion. Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD requests public’s assistance locating runaway teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile with a history of running away. Courtney McMullen, 16, left her Mooresville residence around midday on November 18 and has not yet returned. Her father reported her missing on November 18. McMullen had recently...
WSOC-TV
4-year-old girl dies; foul play suspected, Catawba County deputies say
VALE, N.C. — Deputies are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl in Catawba County. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said it was called Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m. to Hill Haven Drive in Vale for an unresponsive 4-year-old girl. According to a search warrant in the case,...
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
Arrest warrant issued in Shanquella Robinson case, multiple Mexican news outlets report
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant related to the death of Shanquella Robinson, according to multiple Mexican news outlets. NBCS Noticias, Diario El Independiente and MetropoliMx all cited Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa as the source, saying the extradition process has already started.
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
860wacb.com
Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
Wanted: Two men steal log splitter from Denver Lowe’s, police say
Two men are being sought for stealing a valuable log splitter from a Lowe's in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver. On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
