Salisbury, NC

Lyric
2d ago

Salisbury has been out of line for to long law enforcement needs to step it up big time

WBTV

CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion. Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD requests public’s assistance locating runaway teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile with a history of running away. Courtney McMullen, 16, left her Mooresville residence around midday on November 18 and has not yet returned. Her father reported her missing on November 18. McMullen had recently...
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

