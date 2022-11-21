Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibx950.com
UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed
Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
WKTV
Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening a woman in Oneida Square Tuesday night. DaAndre Watson, 21, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening the woman around 10:45 p.m. before putting the weapon in a bookbag and leaving the scene. When...
WKTV
2 suspects charged following robbery-turned-shooting in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two suspects have been charged in a robbery-turned-shooting in Utica earlier this month that left a man paralyzed. Tahjer Hicks, 20, was arrested on Monday and Abdirhin Mohamed, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident. Police say Hicks, Mohamed and a third...
New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of […]
New Hartford Police Officer Injured in Large Fight at Movie Theater
A New Hartford Police Officer was injured during a fight at the Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, according to a release by the police department. Police say, back on November 19th at about 9:50 p.m., New Hartford Police responded to the cinema located in the Orchard Plaza after a report of a disorderly group of juveniles who allegedly refused to leave the premises. Police say, upon arrival they encountered approximately 12 to 15 juvenile males and females who were refusing to leave. Police say the youths were acting disorderly.
UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested
A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
localsyr.com
Police identify eight-year-old victim in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl yesterday evening, new details have been released. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 P.M.,...
Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department executed a search warrant at the Abu Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street in August and on Monday charged one man for criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to sell. Yaqoob M. Algahim, 25 was arrested after police located 477 suspected fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of marijuana, 43 suspected xanax bars, and $721.00 in U.S. currency. The Fentanyl tablets were specifically made to resemble Oxycodone 30 MG counterfeits. After sending these tablets to the NYSP Forensic ID Lab, they were confirmed to be Fentanyl tablets. About 46 grams of The post Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
WRGB
NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
Second person dies in fatal Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. -- The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Man charged with DWI after Delaware County crash
On November 18th, just after 11 p.m., Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Highway 10 in Delhi.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
WKTV
Utica man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs
One of three Utica men involved in a fight in Saratoga Springs was shot when police had to fire at an armed off-duty deputy over the weekend. Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs. A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight...
WKTV
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Town of Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, deputies, rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners Fire […]
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 3