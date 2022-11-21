Read full article on original website
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket...
US settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in
Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded...
Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in an astonishing Group C match.
Soccer-Messi leads Argentina v Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Uruguay vs South Korea player ratings as Son Heung-min and Fede Valverde impress at World Cup
Uruguay and South Korea played out a scrappy goalless draw to share the points in this Group H World Cup match at Education City Stadium.La Celeste had the best chances early on, with Federico Valverde controlling well and volleying just over after Jose Gimenez’s delightful long ball. While a desperate situation for South Korea on a counter-attack saw Mathias Olivera overhit the ball with Darwin Nunez in on goal.But Uruguay should have been behind moments later when an unmarked Hwang Ui-Jo leaned back and blazed over from 10 yards out. Verteran centre-back Diego Godin was then agonisingly close to...
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Another surprisingly strong performance by an Arab country at the World Cup in Qatar stifled the threat of Luka Modric and held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Morocco’s resilient performance Wednesday came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup...
What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
What is the biggest World Cup win ever?
Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening fixture of World Cup 2022, but how does it compare to other huge victories?
Oldest players in World Cup history ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is never more comfortable than under the demanding bright lights and pressure of a huge game for club or country. Ronaldo's bulging domestic trophy cabinet finally welcomed a major international prize in 2016, after his beloved Portugal clinched their first European Championship title. However, despite...
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
Saudi Arabia comeback stuns Argentina after Messi scores early
What began with a Lionel Messi goal ended as one of the biggest group stage upsets in World Cup history, as Saudi Arabia struck twice in the second half to beat Argentina 2-1 in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi converted a penalty and Argentina looked set to roll its unbeaten streak...
Nadal teams up with Sabatini to beat Ruud and Dulko in Argentina
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud started their exhibition tour at Mary Terán de Weiss Stadium in Buenos Aires. After the ATP season ended, world no. 2 and no. 3 in the ATP Rankings started their exhibition tour in South America. First, they played a singles match and then teamed up with former Argentinian legends in a mixed doubles match.
British rescuers tried to find sinking small boat after migrants called for help, investigation finds
British rescuers responded to calls for help from migrants on a sinking dinghy in the English Channel but could not find them, an investigation has found.An interim report released on the anniversary of the worst disaster of its kind, which left at least 27 victims dead, said air and sea searches were carried out.The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said 34 people left a beach near Dunkirk on a small inflatable boat on the evening of 23 November 2021.“During the passage, the migrants got into difficulties and entered the sea,” its report added.“Some of those on board the boat made phone...
