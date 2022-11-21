Read full article on original website
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the LAPD, a man and a woman were in...
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
LAPD officer violated policy when he shot innocent girl, suspect at NoHo Burlington, panel rules
An LAPD officer violated department policy when he fatally shot an innocent 14-year-old girl and a suspect inside a North Hollywood Burlington store, a panel ruled.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
foxla.com
LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
foxla.com
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles Apartment
A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit, an LAPD officer told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop
A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
mynewsla.com
California Highway Patrol Investigating Fatality in Covina
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Covina Wednesday. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and North Fenimore Avenue in Covina, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’; Suspect Denies Intentional Act
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the...
