FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
California Highway Patrol Investigating Fatality in Covina
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Covina Wednesday. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and North Fenimore Avenue in Covina, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash on Moreno Valley Freeway in Riverside
At least one person was killed in a collision on the Moreno Valley (215) Freeway Wednesday in Riverside. Officers from the Riverside California Highway Patrol were called at 12:33 a.m. to Blaine Street and the northbound 215 Freeway where they learned a semi had collided with a white Kia sedan, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified
A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
mynewsla.com
1 Person Extricated, Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Collision in Indio
One person was briefly trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday, but the patient was extricated and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Firefighters responded at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to the crash at the intersection of Dillon and Fargo Canyon roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
foxla.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 10 Freeway In Beaumont
Authorities Monday identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Says Crash That Hurt 25 LA Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large
Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision happened a little before 4 p.m. at the popular Chinese food restaurant located on E. Badillo Street. Nobody inside the restaurant was injured during the incident. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Crews with Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were on the scene to assess the integrity of the structure and if it was safe for business to continue.
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Department To Conduct DUI Patrols
The Torrance Police Department will conduct patrols for drivers suspected of driving under the influence Monday night and Tuesday morning. Impaired driving is not just from alcohol as some prescription medications may also interfere with driving, Torrance Police Department Sgt. David Koenig said. Koenig advised drivers to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving.
