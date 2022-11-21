ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

mynewsla.com

California Highway Patrol Investigating Fatality in Covina

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Covina Wednesday. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and North Fenimore Avenue in Covina, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim

LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Crash on Moreno Valley Freeway in Riverside

At least one person was killed in a collision on the Moreno Valley (215) Freeway Wednesday in Riverside. Officers from the Riverside California Highway Patrol were called at 12:33 a.m. to Blaine Street and the northbound 215 Freeway where they learned a semi had collided with a white Kia sedan, the CHP said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
NUEVO, CA
mynewsla.com

1 Person Extricated, Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Collision in Indio

One person was briefly trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday, but the patient was extricated and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Firefighters responded at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to the crash at the intersection of Dillon and Fargo Canyon roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
INDIO, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 10 Freeway In Beaumont

Authorities Monday identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the...
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach

A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Car slams into Panda Express in Covina

Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision happened a little before 4 p.m. at the popular Chinese food restaurant located on E. Badillo Street. Nobody inside the restaurant was injured during the incident. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Crews with Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were on the scene to assess the integrity of the structure and if it was safe for business to continue. 
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting

Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
STANTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Torrance Police Department To Conduct DUI Patrols

The Torrance Police Department will conduct patrols for drivers suspected of driving under the influence Monday night and Tuesday morning. Impaired driving is not just from alcohol as some prescription medications may also interfere with driving, Torrance Police Department Sgt. David Koenig said. Koenig advised drivers to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving.
TORRANCE, CA

