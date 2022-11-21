Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the LAPD, a man and a woman were in...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’; Suspect Denies Intentional Act
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the...
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
California Highway Patrol Investigating Fatality in Covina
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Covina Wednesday. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and North Fenimore Avenue in Covina, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
mynewsla.com
Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County
A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Palmdale
A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Palmdale Death
A man was found dead Monday in Palmdale, and sheriff’s officials reached out to the public for information about the fatality. Sheriff’s homicide officials said the man was found around noon in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale. The man was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda
A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Department To Conduct DUI Patrols
The Torrance Police Department will conduct patrols for drivers suspected of driving under the influence Monday night and Tuesday morning. Impaired driving is not just from alcohol as some prescription medications may also interfere with driving, Torrance Police Department Sgt. David Koenig said. Koenig advised drivers to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving.
mynewsla.com
Body Found In Newhall; Investigation Underway
A body was found Monday in Newhall, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of Railroad Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death. Anyone...
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia Missing From Covina
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 77-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Phui Man Sam was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of East Covina Boulevard in Covina. Sam was described as 5-feet-1 inch tall and weighing 104 pounds. He has brown...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Comments / 0