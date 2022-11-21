Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Update: Approved rezoning on Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An update on the Conestoga Mall as plans for the shopping center continue to come together. “So, tonight’s city council, approved the rezoning of the entire area for the redevelopment project for Conestoga Marketplace. They changed the zoning to commercial development and to residential development, and those zoning actions are both limited to the plan that the developer has presented.” said Laura McAloon, Grand Island city attorney.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island to improve safety and access at Stolley Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's largest and well-known park will be seeing some big changes coming in the next couple years. One of those changes is to the main entrance on the east side of the park. “It’s kind of catty-corner if you’ve ever been over there, when...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last four and a half years, John and Sherri Ditter have run the ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’ in Giltner. In that time, they’ve made tons of people happy with their delicious food. “I have very good staff and the food is...
foxnebraska.com
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
foxnebraska.com
Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
foxnebraska.com
Cedar Hollow hosts its 20th annual mechanical animal race for students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cedar Hollow School held its annual mechanical race for its students. Going on 20 years, this year they used mechanical dogs instead of pigs. Students were extremely excited to see which class would claim the winning title this year after the students raised money for their school, and get ready to embrace Thanksgiving break with their families.
foxnebraska.com
How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages
KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
News Channel Nebraska
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
KSNB Local4
New president named for Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a leadership change at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. The GIAEDC Board of Trustees announced Mary Berlie as the organization’s new president. She replaces Dave Taylor, who is resigning to take on a new position at another local business. Berlie...
Kearney Hub
It's still takeout or delivery only, but KACC's Thanksgiving feast will be delicious
KEARNEY — For the 37th year, the annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. For the second year, due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be takeout or delivery...
foxnebraska.com
Hall County denies permit for livestock truck washout business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hall County Commissioners have once again rejected plans for a livestock truck washout business. Chad Ruda came to the county six years ago and was denied at the former Doniphan race track. This time he wanted to build by the Bosselman truck stop at Highway...
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island fire departments battle grass fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) worked Wednesday afternoon with the Grand Island Rural Fire Department to extinguish a large grass fire near Highway 281 and Schimmer Road. According to GIFD, crews were dispatched to this scene around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, immediately calling for back...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building
KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
foxnebraska.com
From asphalt to cement, the resurfacing of the Parkview Cemetery continues
HASTINGS, Neb. — From asphalt to cement, the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings continues its “very much needed” resurfacing, according to city officials. Superintendent of Parkview Cemetery John Brown said the resurfacing work started in March 2020. In the first year of the project, phase one was completed. Construction workers recently completed phase two and phase three.
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
foxnebraska.com
Hall County hires courthouse architect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A decade after declaring their courthouse a “ticking time bomb”, Hall County commissioners may be ready to act at last. On Tuesday they took the first steps to addressing court needs with a vote to hire Davis Design, a Lincoln firm to be the county’s architect as they draft plans to address court needs.
foxnebraska.com
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students
KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
foxnebraska.com
Man sentenced in I-80 drug bust near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after he and two others were caught near Grand Island trying to transport drugs. Federal officials say Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
KSNB Local4
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
