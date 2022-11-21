ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

Update: Approved rezoning on Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An update on the Conestoga Mall as plans for the shopping center continue to come together. “So, tonight’s city council, approved the rezoning of the entire area for the redevelopment project for Conestoga Marketplace. They changed the zoning to commercial development and to residential development, and those zoning actions are both limited to the plan that the developer has presented.” said Laura McAloon, Grand Island city attorney.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island to improve safety and access at Stolley Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's largest and well-known park will be seeing some big changes coming in the next couple years. One of those changes is to the main entrance on the east side of the park. “It’s kind of catty-corner if you’ve ever been over there, when...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last four and a half years, John and Sherri Ditter have run the ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’ in Giltner. In that time, they’ve made tons of people happy with their delicious food. “I have very good staff and the food is...
GILTNER, NE
foxnebraska.com

Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Cedar Hollow hosts its 20th annual mechanical animal race for students

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cedar Hollow School held its annual mechanical race for its students. Going on 20 years, this year they used mechanical dogs instead of pigs. Students were extremely excited to see which class would claim the winning title this year after the students raised money for their school, and get ready to embrace Thanksgiving break with their families.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages

KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hall County denies permit for livestock truck washout business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hall County Commissioners have once again rejected plans for a livestock truck washout business. Chad Ruda came to the county six years ago and was denied at the former Doniphan race track. This time he wanted to build by the Bosselman truck stop at Highway...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Aurora News Register

Deer harvest totals reported down this year

Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island fire departments battle grass fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department (GIFD) worked Wednesday afternoon with the Grand Island Rural Fire Department to extinguish a large grass fire near Highway 281 and Schimmer Road. According to GIFD, crews were dispatched to this scene around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, immediately calling for back...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building

KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

From asphalt to cement, the resurfacing of the Parkview Cemetery continues

HASTINGS, Neb. — From asphalt to cement, the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings continues its “very much needed” resurfacing, according to city officials. Superintendent of Parkview Cemetery John Brown said the resurfacing work started in March 2020. In the first year of the project, phase one was completed. Construction workers recently completed phase two and phase three.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hall County hires courthouse architect

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A decade after declaring their courthouse a “ticking time bomb”, Hall County commissioners may be ready to act at last. On Tuesday they took the first steps to addressing court needs with a vote to hire Davis Design, a Lincoln firm to be the county’s architect as they draft plans to address court needs.
HALL COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man sentenced in I-80 drug bust near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after he and two others were caught near Grand Island trying to transport drugs. Federal officials say Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE

